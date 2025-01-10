To the Members of

Palash Securities Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of PALASH SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies Indian Accounting Standard Rules 2015, as amended ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the Profit and total comprehensive profit, its cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current financial year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

This section of auditors report is intended to describe the matters communicated with those charged with governance that the auditor has determined, in the auditors professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements and the auditor has determined that there are no matters to report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, for example, Board of Directors Report, Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report, Shareholder information, etc., but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules , 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the ability of the company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative

materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss Including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigations which will impact its financial position as on 31 March, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, , no funds have been advanced or loaned or

invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid dividend during the previous year. The Board of Directors of the Company have also not proposed dividend for the current year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being disabled or tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Annexure - A

to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Palash Securities Limited as on 31st March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) underReport on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section our report of even date addressed to the members of Palash Securities Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as on 31 March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Palash Securities Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure - B

to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Palash Securities Limited as on 31st March 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 2 underReport on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section our report of even date addressed to the members of Palash Securities Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as on 31 March 2024)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & equipment, and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have intangible assets during the year hence, maintenance of records showing full disclosure not required.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except for the following:

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of item of property Gross carrying value ( in lakhs) Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter / director or employee of promoter / director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company Investment Property Freehold Land 9.89 The erstwhile company No 1 April 2015 Mutation in the name of the Company is pending.

d. The company has not revalued any of its property, plant, and equipment (including Right to Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory and Working capital

a. The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI guidelines and does not hold any physical inventory. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The company has not availed any working capital facilities at any point of time during the year from any banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties, during the year, hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules,2014 as (amended). Hence, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for business activities carried out by the company. Accordingly, Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

a. In our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no statutory dues which are disputed; hence this clause is not applicable on the Company.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix. a) The company has not taken loans or other borrowings from financial institutions, banks, government or from debenture holders.

Hence reporting under Clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any funds on short term basis, and hence reporting under clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint venture and associates.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a) The Company not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year

and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally

accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing

and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi.

a) & b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company being a Core Investment Company (CIC) fulfilling the criteria of Unregistered CIC. Hence the company is exempted from registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is an exempted or unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and it continues to fulfill such criteria.

(d) As represented by the management, there are two Core Investment Companies within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion section 135 of companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the company during the year. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the order not applicable to the company.