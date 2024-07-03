iifl-logo-icon 1
Palash Securities Ltd Share Price

154.58
(-6.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open162.05
  • Day's High168.8
  • 52 Wk High198.7
  • Prev. Close164.54
  • Day's Low150.85
  • 52 Wk Low 101.9
  • Turnover (lac)18.65
  • P/E41.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.96
  • EPS3.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)154.63
  • Div. Yield0
Palash Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

162.05

Prev. Close

164.54

Turnover(Lac.)

18.65

Day's High

168.8

Day's Low

150.85

52 Week's High

198.7

52 Week's Low

101.9

Book Value

34.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

154.63

P/E

41.45

EPS

3.94

Divi. Yield

0

Palash Securities Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Palash Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Palash Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.75%

Institutions: 0.75%

Non-Institutions: 27.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Palash Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.14

20.3

16.46

13.04

Net Worth

31.14

30.3

26.46

23.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

40.95

53.19

53.99

58.56

45.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.95

53.19

53.99

58.56

45.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.75

2.2

0.49

0.49

Palash Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Palash Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Shalini Nopany

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Newar

Independent Director

Dinesh Kacholia

Managing Director

Chand Bihari Patodia

Independent Director

S K Khandelia

Independent Director

Chhedilal Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikram Kumar Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Palash Securities Ltd

Summary

Palash Securities Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2015. The Company acts as a Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI guidelines and operates in the business to deal, invests in securities, etc. mainly of group companies and in immovable properties. The Company has five subsidiaries. The businesses of the Company are carried out by its Wholly owned Subsidiaries/ Subsidiary. The first three wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz: OSM Investment & Trading Company Limited; Champaran Marketing Company Limited; Hargaon Investment & Trading Company Limited and are registered NBFC with RBI and primarily engaged in investment activities and whereas Hargaon Properties Ltd is a step down subsidiary engaged in investment of properties. And the other Subsidiary Company Morton Foods Limited (Formerly known as Allahabad Canning Limited) is engaged in the Food Processing Business thereby producing all types of Canned Fruits & Vegetables, Jams Jellies, Marmalades, Juices, Tomato Ketchup/Puree/Sauce, Vegetable Sauces, Squashes, Breakfast cereals like cornflakes, chocos, white oats , Pasta and Vermicelli.The company has a manufacturing unit at Prayagraj which makes Canned fruits and vegetables , Jams , Crush & Squashes , Tomato Ketchup and Vegetable sauces etc. Breakfast cereals and Pasta, Vermicelli are manufactured by third party manufacturer and Morton Foods Ltd markets it under the brand Name Morton. The company has a retail distribution focused on North, East and Central Indi
Company FAQs

What is the Palash Securities Ltd share price today?

The Palash Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹154.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Palash Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Palash Securities Ltd is ₹154.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Palash Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Palash Securities Ltd is 41.45 and 4.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Palash Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Palash Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Palash Securities Ltd is ₹101.9 and ₹198.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Palash Securities Ltd?

Palash Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.55%, 3 Years at 23.34%, 1 Year at 40.03%, 6 Month at 19.11%, 3 Month at 7.79% and 1 Month at -12.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Palash Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Palash Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.18 %
Institutions - 0.76 %
Public - 27.06 %

