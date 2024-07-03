Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹162.05
Prev. Close₹164.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.65
Day's High₹168.8
Day's Low₹150.85
52 Week's High₹198.7
52 Week's Low₹101.9
Book Value₹34.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)154.63
P/E41.45
EPS3.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.14
20.3
16.46
13.04
Net Worth
31.14
30.3
26.46
23.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
40.95
53.19
53.99
58.56
45.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.95
53.19
53.99
58.56
45.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.75
2.2
0.49
0.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Shalini Nopany
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Newar
Independent Director
Dinesh Kacholia
Managing Director
Chand Bihari Patodia
Independent Director
S K Khandelia
Independent Director
Chhedilal Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikram Kumar Mishra
Summary
Palash Securities Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2015. The Company acts as a Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI guidelines and operates in the business to deal, invests in securities, etc. mainly of group companies and in immovable properties. The Company has five subsidiaries. The businesses of the Company are carried out by its Wholly owned Subsidiaries/ Subsidiary. The first three wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz: OSM Investment & Trading Company Limited; Champaran Marketing Company Limited; Hargaon Investment & Trading Company Limited and are registered NBFC with RBI and primarily engaged in investment activities and whereas Hargaon Properties Ltd is a step down subsidiary engaged in investment of properties. And the other Subsidiary Company Morton Foods Limited (Formerly known as Allahabad Canning Limited) is engaged in the Food Processing Business thereby producing all types of Canned Fruits & Vegetables, Jams Jellies, Marmalades, Juices, Tomato Ketchup/Puree/Sauce, Vegetable Sauces, Squashes, Breakfast cereals like cornflakes, chocos, white oats , Pasta and Vermicelli.The company has a manufacturing unit at Prayagraj which makes Canned fruits and vegetables , Jams , Crush & Squashes , Tomato Ketchup and Vegetable sauces etc. Breakfast cereals and Pasta, Vermicelli are manufactured by third party manufacturer and Morton Foods Ltd markets it under the brand Name Morton. The company has a retail distribution focused on North, East and Central Indi
The Palash Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹154.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Palash Securities Ltd is ₹154.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Palash Securities Ltd is 41.45 and 4.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Palash Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Palash Securities Ltd is ₹101.9 and ₹198.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Palash Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.55%, 3 Years at 23.34%, 1 Year at 40.03%, 6 Month at 19.11%, 3 Month at 7.79% and 1 Month at -12.80%.
