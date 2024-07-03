Summary

Palash Securities Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2015. The Company acts as a Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI guidelines and operates in the business to deal, invests in securities, etc. mainly of group companies and in immovable properties. The Company has five subsidiaries. The businesses of the Company are carried out by its Wholly owned Subsidiaries/ Subsidiary. The first three wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz: OSM Investment & Trading Company Limited; Champaran Marketing Company Limited; Hargaon Investment & Trading Company Limited and are registered NBFC with RBI and primarily engaged in investment activities and whereas Hargaon Properties Ltd is a step down subsidiary engaged in investment of properties. And the other Subsidiary Company Morton Foods Limited (Formerly known as Allahabad Canning Limited) is engaged in the Food Processing Business thereby producing all types of Canned Fruits & Vegetables, Jams Jellies, Marmalades, Juices, Tomato Ketchup/Puree/Sauce, Vegetable Sauces, Squashes, Breakfast cereals like cornflakes, chocos, white oats , Pasta and Vermicelli.The company has a manufacturing unit at Prayagraj which makes Canned fruits and vegetables , Jams , Crush & Squashes , Tomato Ketchup and Vegetable sauces etc. Breakfast cereals and Pasta, Vermicelli are manufactured by third party manufacturer and Morton Foods Ltd markets it under the brand Name Morton. The company has a retail distribution focused on North, East and Central Indi

