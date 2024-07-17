|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Copy of Newspaper advertisement published on 16th July, 2024 in respect of Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.(IST) through Video conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Notice of 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.