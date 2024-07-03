iifl-logo-icon 1
Palash Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

156.26
(-0.20%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

31.42

42.51

44.07

40.24

32.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.42

42.51

44.07

40.24

32.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.41

1.66

0.34

0.46

Total Income

31.7

42.92

45.73

40.58

33.01

Total Expenditure

38.85

48.94

50.73

42.82

32.22

PBIDT

-7.15

-6.02

-5

-2.24

0.79

Interest

1.88

2.18

1.77

0.99

0.51

PBDT

-9.03

-8.2

-6.77

-3.23

0.28

Depreciation

0.55

0.6

0.57

0.26

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.4

1.23

0.5

0.29

0.29

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.98

-10.04

-7.84

-3.77

-0.24

Minority Interest After NP

-4.65

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.33

-10.04

-7.84

-3.77

-0.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.33

-10.04

-7.84

-3.77

-0.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.32

-10.03

-7.84

-3.77

-0.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10

10

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-22.75

-14.16

-11.34

-5.56

2.42

PBDTM(%)

-28.73

-19.28

-15.36

-8.02

0.85

PATM(%)

-34.94

-23.61

-17.78

-9.36

-0.73

