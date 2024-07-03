Palash Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
31.42
42.51
44.07
40.24
32.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.42
42.51
44.07
40.24
32.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.41
1.66
0.34
0.46
Total Income
31.7
42.92
45.73
40.58
33.01
Total Expenditure
38.85
48.94
50.73
42.82
32.22
PBIDT
-7.15
-6.02
-5
-2.24
0.79
Interest
1.88
2.18
1.77
0.99
0.51
PBDT
-9.03
-8.2
-6.77
-3.23
0.28
Depreciation
0.55
0.6
0.57
0.26
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.4
1.23
0.5
0.29
0.29
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.98
-10.04
-7.84
-3.77
-0.24
Minority Interest After NP
-4.65
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.33
-10.04
-7.84
-3.77
-0.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.33
-10.04
-7.84
-3.77
-0.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.32
-10.03
-7.84
-3.77
-0.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10
10
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-22.75
-14.16
-11.34
-5.56
2.42
PBDTM(%)
-28.73
-19.28
-15.36
-8.02
0.85
PATM(%)
-34.94
-23.61
-17.78
-9.36
-0.73
No Record Found
