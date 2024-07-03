iifl-logo-icon 1
Palash Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

156.58
(1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.66

6.49

9.53

8.87

14.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.66

6.49

9.53

8.87

14.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.16

0.14

0.09

0.09

Total Income

15.75

6.65

9.67

8.96

14.53

Total Expenditure

15.49

8.97

13.55

11.48

13.82

PBIDT

0.26

-2.32

-3.88

-2.52

0.71

Interest

0.96

0.76

0.71

0.67

0.58

PBDT

-0.7

-3.08

-4.59

-3.19

0.13

Depreciation

0.15

0.15

0.17

0.18

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.09

0.04

0.02

0.09

1.29

Deferred Tax

0.02

0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.96

-3.28

-4.78

-3.46

-1.34

Minority Interest After NP

-1.32

-1.06

-1.49

-1.15

-1.6

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.65

-2.22

-3.29

-2.31

0.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.65

-2.22

-3.29

-2.31

0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.64

-2.22

-3.29

-2.31

0.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10

10

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.66

-35.74

-40.71

-28.41

4.91

PBDTM(%)

-4.46

-47.45

-48.16

-35.96

0.89

PATM(%)

-18.9

-50.53

-50.15

-39

-9.27

