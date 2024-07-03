Palash Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.66
6.49
9.53
8.87
14.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.66
6.49
9.53
8.87
14.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.16
0.14
0.09
0.09
Total Income
15.75
6.65
9.67
8.96
14.53
Total Expenditure
15.49
8.97
13.55
11.48
13.82
PBIDT
0.26
-2.32
-3.88
-2.52
0.71
Interest
0.96
0.76
0.71
0.67
0.58
PBDT
-0.7
-3.08
-4.59
-3.19
0.13
Depreciation
0.15
0.15
0.17
0.18
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.09
0.04
0.02
0.09
1.29
Deferred Tax
0.02
0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.96
-3.28
-4.78
-3.46
-1.34
Minority Interest After NP
-1.32
-1.06
-1.49
-1.15
-1.6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.65
-2.22
-3.29
-2.31
0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.65
-2.22
-3.29
-2.31
0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.64
-2.22
-3.29
-2.31
0.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10
10
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.66
-35.74
-40.71
-28.41
4.91
PBDTM(%)
-4.46
-47.45
-48.16
-35.96
0.89
PATM(%)
-18.9
-50.53
-50.15
-39
-9.27
