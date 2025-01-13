iifl-logo-icon 1
Palash Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

145
(-0.21%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.14

20.3

16.46

13.04

Net Worth

31.14

30.3

26.46

23.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

2.59

2.67

2.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.48

0.35

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.62

33.24

29.13

25.6

Fixed Assets

0.34

0.35

0.37

0.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

28.6

27.79

27.87

22.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.09

0.11

0.5

0.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.15

0.56

0.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

-0.09

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-3.46

-0.03

-0.05

Cash

2.6

4.99

0.41

2.21

Total Assets

31.63

33.24

29.15

25.59

