Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Palash Securities Ltd - meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 14/11/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024.

Board meeting held 14th November, 2024 - approved the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Palash Securities Ltd - meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 14/08/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board meeting held 14th August, 2024 - approved the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon.

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

Palash Securities Ltd - meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 15/05/2024 to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend Dividend if any.

Board meeting held 15th May 2024:
a. Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report thereon.
b. Approved the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report thereon and Statement of impact of Audit Qualifications.
c. The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.
d. The Board of Directors approved re-appointment of Mr. Suresh Kumar Khandelia (DIN: 00373797) as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 7th Feb 2025 for another term of 5 years.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024