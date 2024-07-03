Palash Securities Ltd Summary

Palash Securities Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2015. The Company acts as a Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI guidelines and operates in the business to deal, invests in securities, etc. mainly of group companies and in immovable properties. The Company has five subsidiaries. The businesses of the Company are carried out by its Wholly owned Subsidiaries/ Subsidiary. The first three wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz: OSM Investment & Trading Company Limited; Champaran Marketing Company Limited; Hargaon Investment & Trading Company Limited and are registered NBFC with RBI and primarily engaged in investment activities and whereas Hargaon Properties Ltd is a step down subsidiary engaged in investment of properties. And the other Subsidiary Company Morton Foods Limited (Formerly known as Allahabad Canning Limited) is engaged in the Food Processing Business thereby producing all types of Canned Fruits & Vegetables, Jams Jellies, Marmalades, Juices, Tomato Ketchup/Puree/Sauce, Vegetable Sauces, Squashes, Breakfast cereals like cornflakes, chocos, white oats , Pasta and Vermicelli.The company has a manufacturing unit at Prayagraj which makes Canned fruits and vegetables , Jams , Crush & Squashes , Tomato Ketchup and Vegetable sauces etc. Breakfast cereals and Pasta, Vermicelli are manufactured by third party manufacturer and Morton Foods Ltd markets it under the brand Name Morton. The company has a retail distribution focused on North, East and Central India and covers 52000 outlets through a sales team deployed in these markets distributed through 350 distributors and 142 Super stockists. Spread across these markets. The west and south market is covered for Modern Trade and Horeca customers through a limited manpower and distribution.With the objective of business realignment of OSML and Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Limited (UGSIL), a Composite Scheme of Arrangement was filed with the Honble High Court of Allahabad to transfer the Food Processing and Investment Business Undertaking of OSML to the Company and thereafter to transfer the Food Processing Business Undertaking of the Company to Allahabad Canning Limited (ACL) from 1st April, 2015. As per Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, all the assets and liabilities of the Food Processing and Investment Business Undertakings of OSML got transferred and vested in the Company and thereafter the food processing business undertaking of the Company present in state of Uttar Pradesh was transferred and vested in ACL on 1st April, 2015 as a going concern. As per this, the Scheme became effective from 23 March, 2017. Pursuant to said Scheme above, the Company issued 1,00,03,102 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10/- each to the shareholders of OSML on 23 March, 2017, in the ratio of 27 equity shares of the Face Value of Rs 10 each of the Company for every 70 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each held in OSML. Further, the Company issued 13,00,000 fully paid up 8.5% Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs 10/- each to the preference shareholders of OSML, aggregating to Rs 130 lakhs on the same terms and conditions. Further the Company received 1,09,34,588 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10/- each from ACL,, as consideration for transfer of food processing business undertaking.During the FY 2020-21, the company had received offer for subscribing upto 12,08,305 equity shares on rights basis of M/s Allahabad Canning Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The fresh issue comprised of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- at a premium of Rs. 65.80 each amounting to Rs 9.16 crores. The entire offered shares have been renounced in favour of its other wholly owned subsidiaries namely, Hargaon Investment & Trading Co Limited, OSM Investment & Trading Co Limited and Champaran Marketing Co Limited.