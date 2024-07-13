To the Members of

PALCO METALS LIMITED

Ahmedabad.

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PALCO METALS LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and loss, Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in equity for period ended on 31st march, 2024, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, and we also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

• Obtain an understanding of the internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024;

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Profit of the Company for the period ended 31st March, 2024.

c) In the case of the Statement of Cash Flow, Cash Flows of the Company for the period ended 31st March, 2024.

d) In the case of the statement of change in equity of the Company for period ended on 31st march, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined no matters to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report,

Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order; and

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement and statement of change in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statement comply with the Ind Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014.

e) We do not have any observation or comment on the financial statements or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f) We do not have any qualification, reservations or adverse remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected herewith.

g) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

i) The Company being a limited company, the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in respect of whether the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

j) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

ii) the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or

indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Therefore, Section 123 of the Act is not applicable

Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) for this document is

24112900BKADMX2020.

For, K P S J & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: 124845W/W100209

SHRIRAM RAMRATAN LADDHA PARTNER Place: AHMEDABAD Membership No.: 112900 Date: 13/07/2024

Annexure to the Auditors Report

Referred to in the Paragraph 3 & 4 under the heading Report on the Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

I. In respect of its fixed assets:

a. The Company does not have any Fixed assets as company .Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

II. In respect of its Inventories:

a. The Company does not hold any physical inventories as company is not engaged in any manufacturing activity. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

III. In respect of loans granted and taken to / from parties covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act, 2013

The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(i) the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(ii) the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular.

(i) according to the information and explanations given to us , overdue amount is more than rupees five lakhs, reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

IV. In respect of loans, investments and guarantees u/s. Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Loans given, investment made , guarantees and securities given.

V. In respect of deposits from public :

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause paragraph 3 (v ) of CARO are not applicable to the Company.

VI. In respect of maintenance of cost records:

Pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of certain manufacturing activities, as informed to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records.

VII. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Income tax, Wealth tax, VAT, CST,GST, cess and any other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Employees State Insurance, Custom Duty and Excise duty.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, VAT, CST, Wealth Tax, GST, Cess which are outstanding as at 31.3.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Wealth tax, Customs duty and Cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

VIII. In respect of tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961:

According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any income in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961, hence paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

IX. In respect of dues to financial institution / banks / debentures:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations are given to us,

a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders during the year.

b) The company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) All the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

X. In respect of application of money raised by Initial public offer , further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans.

According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not raised any money from initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments). The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

XI. respect of fraud:

To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

No report has been filed by us under 143(12) with the Central government.

No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year.

XII. In respect of Nidhi Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not Nidhi Company . Hence Compliance related to Net owned fund is not applicable to company.

XIII. In Respect of Related parties Transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc as required by the accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013.

XIV. In respect of Internal Audit System:

(a)Based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

XV. In Respect of Non Cash transactions with Directors

According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and so compliance under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 need not complied with.

XVI. In respect of registration under section 45-IA of RBI:

According to the information and explanations as given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company,

1. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

2. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

3. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Hence paragraph 3(xvi)(c) is not applicable.

XVII. In Respect of Cash Losses :

According to the information and explanations are given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvii) of the order is not applicable

XVIII. In Respect of change in Statutory Auditor.

There has been no change in the Statutory Auditors of the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable

XIX. In Respect of material uncertainty exists on date of audit report:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

XX. In Respect of unspent amount under section 135(5):

According to the information and explanations are given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act is not applicable.

XXI. In Respect of qualifications and adverse remarks:

Based on our examination of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order CARO reports of the holding/subsidiary/joint venture/associate companies, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in those reports.

For, K P S J & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: 124845W/W100209

SHRIRAM RAMRATAN LADDHA PARTNER Place: AHMEDABAD Membership No.: 112900 Date: 13/07/2024

Annexure-B to the Auditors Report referred:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Palco Metals Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting , including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls , material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls syste over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operatii effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criter established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in th Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute Chartered Accountants of India.

For, K P S J & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: 124845W/W100209