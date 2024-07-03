iifl-logo-icon 1
Palco Metals Ltd Share Price

241.55
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open245.05
  • Day's High259.75
  • 52 Wk High281.95
  • Prev. Close254.25
  • Day's Low241.55
  • 52 Wk Low 65.24
  • Turnover (lac)15.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Palco Metals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

245.05

Prev. Close

254.25

Turnover(Lac.)

15.57

Day's High

259.75

Day's Low

241.55

52 Week's High

281.95

52 Week's Low

65.24

Book Value

19.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Palco Metals Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Palco Metals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Palco Metals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.17%

Non-Promoter- 31.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Palco Metals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.99

3.96

3.94

3.93

Net Worth

7.99

7.96

7.94

7.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.02

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.12

Working capital

-0.2

-0.01

-0.84

-1.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-22.04

3.09

16.28

-30.37

EBIT growth

102.22

-79.94

-77.53

-349.89

Net profit growth

85.89

-77.78

-117.49

-138.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

194.08

159.68

173.56

95.33

61.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

194.08

159.68

173.56

95.33

61.57

Other Operating Income

0.37

0.76

0.89

0.28

0.73

Other Income

1.56

0

0

0

0

Palco Metals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Palco Metals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kirankumar Babulal Agrawal

Chairperson

Kanaiyalal Babulal Agrawal

Independent Director

Nareshchand Jain

Independent Director

Rakhi Jitendra Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukesh Tiwari

Non Executive Director

Narendra Agarwal

Independent Director

Gauravkumar Pushkarrai Jani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Palco Metals Ltd

Summary

Palco Metals Limited was established as Premier Die Casting & Engg. Co. Ltd. in 1962 with public participation. The present management took over the Company in 1997. To implement the vision of the promoters, the name of the company was changed to Palco Metals Limited.Due to support of all stake holders and efforts of management team the company turned into a successful unit.To cater and contribute our best in the Recycling Industry, the Company sold its business to its associates concern Palco Recycle Industries Limited in the year 2010-11.Palco Recycle Industries Limited was made a subsidiary of the Company in 2016-17. Further, the Company invested in Subsidiary company, Palco Recycle Industries Limited (PRIL) having its plant situated in Kadi, Gujarat to manufacture wire rods of various grades.
Company FAQs

What is the Palco Metals Ltd share price today?

The Palco Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹241.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Palco Metals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Palco Metals Ltd is ₹96.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Palco Metals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Palco Metals Ltd is 0 and 12.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Palco Metals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Palco Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Palco Metals Ltd is ₹65.24 and ₹281.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Palco Metals Ltd?

Palco Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.79%, 3 Years at 115.66%, 1 Year at 275.11%, 6 Month at 212.12%, 3 Month at 49.30% and 1 Month at 34.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Palco Metals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Palco Metals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.82 %

