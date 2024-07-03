SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹245.05
Prev. Close₹254.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.57
Day's High₹259.75
Day's Low₹241.55
52 Week's High₹281.95
52 Week's Low₹65.24
Book Value₹19.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.99
3.96
3.94
3.93
Net Worth
7.99
7.96
7.94
7.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.12
Working capital
-0.2
-0.01
-0.84
-1.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-22.04
3.09
16.28
-30.37
EBIT growth
102.22
-79.94
-77.53
-349.89
Net profit growth
85.89
-77.78
-117.49
-138.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
194.08
159.68
173.56
95.33
61.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
194.08
159.68
173.56
95.33
61.57
Other Operating Income
0.37
0.76
0.89
0.28
0.73
Other Income
1.56
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kirankumar Babulal Agrawal
Chairperson
Kanaiyalal Babulal Agrawal
Independent Director
Nareshchand Jain
Independent Director
Rakhi Jitendra Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Tiwari
Non Executive Director
Narendra Agarwal
Independent Director
Gauravkumar Pushkarrai Jani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Palco Metals Limited was established as Premier Die Casting & Engg. Co. Ltd. in 1962 with public participation. The present management took over the Company in 1997. To implement the vision of the promoters, the name of the company was changed to Palco Metals Limited.Due to support of all stake holders and efforts of management team the company turned into a successful unit.To cater and contribute our best in the Recycling Industry, the Company sold its business to its associates concern Palco Recycle Industries Limited in the year 2010-11.Palco Recycle Industries Limited was made a subsidiary of the Company in 2016-17. Further, the Company invested in Subsidiary company, Palco Recycle Industries Limited (PRIL) having its plant situated in Kadi, Gujarat to manufacture wire rods of various grades.
The Palco Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹241.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Palco Metals Ltd is ₹96.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Palco Metals Ltd is 0 and 12.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Palco Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Palco Metals Ltd is ₹65.24 and ₹281.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Palco Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.79%, 3 Years at 115.66%, 1 Year at 275.11%, 6 Month at 212.12%, 3 Month at 49.30% and 1 Month at 34.77%.
