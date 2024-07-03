iifl-logo-icon 1
Palco Metals Ltd Company Summary

227
(2.14%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:37:00 AM

Palco Metals Ltd Summary

Palco Metals Limited was established as Premier Die Casting & Engg. Co. Ltd. in 1962 with public participation. The present management took over the Company in 1997. To implement the vision of the promoters, the name of the company was changed to Palco Metals Limited.Due to support of all stake holders and efforts of management team the company turned into a successful unit.To cater and contribute our best in the Recycling Industry, the Company sold its business to its associates concern Palco Recycle Industries Limited in the year 2010-11.Palco Recycle Industries Limited was made a subsidiary of the Company in 2016-17. Further, the Company invested in Subsidiary company, Palco Recycle Industries Limited (PRIL) having its plant situated in Kadi, Gujarat to manufacture wire rods of various grades.

