Palco Metals Ltd Key Ratios

245.4
(-1.56%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:09:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.84

-35.68

0

0

Op profit growth

86.43

-38.62

-1,828.94

-30.37

EBIT growth

45.26

-41.71

2,144.06

-349.89

Net profit growth

188.84

-51.91

-750.29

-117.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.45

2.04

2.14

0

EBIT margin

2.31

2.46

2.72

0

Net profit margin

0.95

0.51

0.68

0

RoCE

6.73

4.79

10.79

0.85

RoNW

1.66

0.54

1.26

-0.2

RoA

0.69

0.24

0.68

-0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.29

0.88

1.65

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.23

-0.38

0.24

-0.25

Book value per share

33.87

34.87

37.95

26.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-111.66

P/B

1.04

EV/EBIDTA

122.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.59

-20.55

-37.6

-525.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

21.8

67.25

31.72

0

Inventory days

36.64

48.61

14.29

0

Creditor days

-3.68

-23.63

-15.6

-1,478.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.21

-1.35

-1.67

-1.25

Net debt / equity

0.94

0.56

0.86

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

5.44

6.32

6.39

-24.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.76

-92.54

-93.65

0

Employee costs

-1.71

-3.03

-1.06

0

Other costs

-2.06

-2.37

-3.14

0

