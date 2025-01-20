Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.84
-35.68
0
0
Op profit growth
86.43
-38.62
-1,828.94
-30.37
EBIT growth
45.26
-41.71
2,144.06
-349.89
Net profit growth
188.84
-51.91
-750.29
-117.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.45
2.04
2.14
0
EBIT margin
2.31
2.46
2.72
0
Net profit margin
0.95
0.51
0.68
0
RoCE
6.73
4.79
10.79
0.85
RoNW
1.66
0.54
1.26
-0.2
RoA
0.69
0.24
0.68
-0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.29
0.88
1.65
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.23
-0.38
0.24
-0.25
Book value per share
33.87
34.87
37.95
26.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-111.66
P/B
1.04
EV/EBIDTA
122.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.59
-20.55
-37.6
-525.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.8
67.25
31.72
0
Inventory days
36.64
48.61
14.29
0
Creditor days
-3.68
-23.63
-15.6
-1,478.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.21
-1.35
-1.67
-1.25
Net debt / equity
0.94
0.56
0.86
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
5.44
6.32
6.39
-24.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.76
-92.54
-93.65
0
Employee costs
-1.71
-3.03
-1.06
0
Other costs
-2.06
-2.37
-3.14
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.