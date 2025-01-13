Palco Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.99
3.96
3.94
3.93
Net Worth
7.99
7.96
7.94
7.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.99
7.96
7.94
7.93
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.15
9.15
9.15
9.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.2
-1.24
-1.25
-1.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.32
0.06
0.08
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.49
0.79
0.83
0.96
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.01
-2.09
-2.15
-2.22
Cash
0.05
0.07
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
8
7.98
7.94
7.92
