iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Palco Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

219.95
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:56:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Palco Metals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.99

3.96

3.94

3.93

Net Worth

7.99

7.96

7.94

7.93

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.99

7.96

7.94

7.93

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.15

9.15

9.15

9.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.2

-1.24

-1.25

-1.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.32

0.06

0.08

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.49

0.79

0.83

0.96

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.01

-2.09

-2.15

-2.22

Cash

0.05

0.07

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

8

7.98

7.94

7.92

Palco Metals Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Palco Metals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.