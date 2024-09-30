|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|Newspaper Publication regarding Notice of 63rd Annual General Meeting of Company. Proceedings of 63rd AGM of the Company held on 30th September 2024 in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations regarding change in the management which was approved in the duly held AGM on dated 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
