Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 25 Dec 2024

Palco Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for approval of scheme of merger with subsidiary/Wholly Owned subsidiary company_Palco Recycle Industries Limited. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06/01/2025 with respect to scheme of amalgamation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Palco Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve (Standalone) Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2) To consider and approve (Consolidated) Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Resubmission of Outcome of Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015 and Disclosure of Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Palco Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider Re-appointment of Kirankumar Agrawal who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 2. To re-appoint M/s KPSJ & Associates LLP as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of five years. 3.To appoint Mrs. Meenu Maheshwari as an Independent Women Director of the Company. 4.To enhance/reset the limit of investments loans advances corporate guarantee under section 186 5.To authorize Board of Directors to advance any loan give any guarantee under section 185 6.To authorize Board of Directors under section 180(1)(a) to raise funds by creating Charge on the assets of the Company. 7.To authorize Board of Directors under section 180(1)(c) 8.Reclassification of Authorised Share Capital and Consequent Alteration of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association. 9.Adoption of new set of Articles of Association. 10.To approve the Directors Report. 11.To approve the notice of 63rd Annual General Meeting. The Board duly approved the proposed agendas in the board meeting dated 31.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Palco Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Rectification of error in the Board Meeting outcome dated 13th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Palco Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve (Standalone) Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March 2024. 2) To consider and approve (Consolidated) Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March 2024. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that at the Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024, the Board considered and approves the following agenda : 1) Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2) Approval of Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Standalone Audited and consolidated Audited Financial Results attached herewith along with Declaration on Unmodified opinion on the said Financial Results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024