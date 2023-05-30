Independent Auditor’s Report (Unmodified Opinion) on AuditedStandalone Quarterly Financial Results and year to date results of the Company, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OFPALM JEWELS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results Opinion.

We have audited the accompanying standalone quarterly financial results of Palm Jewels Limited (Thecompany) for the quarter ended 31st March, 2023 and the year to date results for the period from 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023, attached Herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, As amended (“Listing Regulations”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us these standalone financial results:

i. presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of theListing Regulations in this regard; and

ii. Give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurementPrinciples laid down in the applicable accounting standards and otherAccountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the net profit/losss and otherComprehensive income and other financial information for the quarter ended 31st March, 2023 as well as the year to date results for the period from1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specifiedunder section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Management’s Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

These quarterly financial results as well as the year to date standalone financial results have been prepared on the basis of the interim financial statements. The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income andother financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurementprinciples laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, ‘Interim Financial Reporting’prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunderand other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance withRegulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includesmaintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing anddetecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriateaccounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable andprudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentationof the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free frommaterial misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment andmaintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financialresults, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit proceduresresponsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient andappropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a materialmisstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to designaudit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purposeof expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company’s internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors’ use of the going concernbasis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a materialuncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt onthe Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a materialuncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to therelated disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, tomodify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 30.05.2023