SectorTrading
Open₹27.87
Prev. Close₹28.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.19
Day's High₹29
Day's Low₹27.8
52 Week's High₹32
52 Week's Low₹16.25
Book Value₹15.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.63
P/E45.18
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.04
10.04
10.04
10.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.56
4.26
3.99
3.79
Net Worth
14.6
14.3
14.03
13.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.26
47.45
21.55
5.52
yoy growth (%)
64.94
120.14
290.22
250.75
Raw materials
-76.54
-46.54
-20.94
-5.13
As % of sales
97.79
98.08
97.16
93
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.08
0.12
0.02
Depreciation
-0.06
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
Working capital
2.55
8.56
5.06
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.94
120.14
290.22
250.75
Op profit growth
215.97
-11.91
411.58
246.65
EBIT growth
162.76
-5.27
480.91
246.94
Net profit growth
215.89
-28.02
469.22
188.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rohit D Shah
Non Executive Director
Chetna R Shah
Whole-time Director
Saunil R Shah
Independent Director
Mitkumar Dipakkumar Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhijit Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhijit Roy
Independent Director
Hetkumar Shah
Independent Director
Jheel Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Palm Jewels Ltd
Summary
Palm Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as Shilvi Jewels Private Limited on September 22, 2005. Subsequently, the name of company was changed to Palm Jewels Private Limited on October 28, 2016. Thereafter, the Company was converted in to a public company and consequently name was changed to Palm Jewels Limited (PJL) on February 21, 2018.The Company is engaged in the wholesale business of gold jewellery. The Company essentially sells gold based chains, bracelets and necklaces. It outsource the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers based in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The major raw material used for making products is gold & silver. The Company procure gold & silver majorly through the bullion market and partially from the local markets in Ahmedabad. Gold bars and other necessary material are provided to the job workers who are based either in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The finished jewellery is sold by its marketing and sales team directly to other jewellery stores. Their jewellery is widely sold throughout Gujarat only through B2B marketing and/ or Direct/Outbound marketing strategy.The Company has persistently initiated noble designs, traditional designs of ornaments with high quality & purity to create a milestone in the jewellery market. The Company never compromise in the quality and the superiority of products in any item. On the basis of moral principles & support of partners, trusted customers and well wishers, it is committed to set all new range in designs and
Read More
The Palm Jewels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Palm Jewels Ltd is ₹28.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Palm Jewels Ltd is 45.18 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Palm Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Palm Jewels Ltd is ₹16.25 and ₹32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Palm Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.05%, 3 Years at 12.35%, 1 Year at 51.73%, 6 Month at 28.90%, 3 Month at 4.67% and 1 Month at 5.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.