Summary

Palm Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as Shilvi Jewels Private Limited on September 22, 2005. Subsequently, the name of company was changed to Palm Jewels Private Limited on October 28, 2016. Thereafter, the Company was converted in to a public company and consequently name was changed to Palm Jewels Limited (PJL) on February 21, 2018.The Company is engaged in the wholesale business of gold jewellery. The Company essentially sells gold based chains, bracelets and necklaces. It outsource the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers based in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The major raw material used for making products is gold & silver. The Company procure gold & silver majorly through the bullion market and partially from the local markets in Ahmedabad. Gold bars and other necessary material are provided to the job workers who are based either in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The finished jewellery is sold by its marketing and sales team directly to other jewellery stores. Their jewellery is widely sold throughout Gujarat only through B2B marketing and/ or Direct/Outbound marketing strategy.The Company has persistently initiated noble designs, traditional designs of ornaments with high quality & purity to create a milestone in the jewellery market. The Company never compromise in the quality and the superiority of products in any item. On the basis of moral principles & support of partners, trusted customers and well wishers, it is committed to set all new range in designs and

