Palm Jewels Ltd Share Price

28.51
(1.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:00 PM

  • Open27.87
  • Day's High29
  • 52 Wk High32
  • Prev. Close28.01
  • Day's Low27.8
  • 52 Wk Low 16.25
  • Turnover (lac)15.19
  • P/E45.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.24
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Palm Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

27.87

Prev. Close

28.01

Turnover(Lac.)

15.19

Day's High

29

Day's Low

27.8

52 Week's High

32

52 Week's Low

16.25

Book Value

15.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.63

P/E

45.18

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Palm Jewels Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Palm Jewels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Palm Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.36%

Non-Promoter- 56.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Palm Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.04

10.04

10.04

10.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.56

4.26

3.99

3.79

Net Worth

14.6

14.3

14.03

13.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.26

47.45

21.55

5.52

yoy growth (%)

64.94

120.14

290.22

250.75

Raw materials

-76.54

-46.54

-20.94

-5.13

As % of sales

97.79

98.08

97.16

93

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

0.08

0.12

0.02

Depreciation

-0.06

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

Working capital

2.55

8.56

5.06

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.94

120.14

290.22

250.75

Op profit growth

215.97

-11.91

411.58

246.65

EBIT growth

162.76

-5.27

480.91

246.94

Net profit growth

215.89

-28.02

469.22

188.78

No Record Found

Palm Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Palm Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rohit D Shah

Non Executive Director

Chetna R Shah

Whole-time Director

Saunil R Shah

Independent Director

Mitkumar Dipakkumar Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhijit Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhijit Roy

Independent Director

Hetkumar Shah

Independent Director

Jheel Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Palm Jewels Ltd

Summary

Palm Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as Shilvi Jewels Private Limited on September 22, 2005. Subsequently, the name of company was changed to Palm Jewels Private Limited on October 28, 2016. Thereafter, the Company was converted in to a public company and consequently name was changed to Palm Jewels Limited (PJL) on February 21, 2018.The Company is engaged in the wholesale business of gold jewellery. The Company essentially sells gold based chains, bracelets and necklaces. It outsource the manufacturing of jewellery through job workers based in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The major raw material used for making products is gold & silver. The Company procure gold & silver majorly through the bullion market and partially from the local markets in Ahmedabad. Gold bars and other necessary material are provided to the job workers who are based either in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The finished jewellery is sold by its marketing and sales team directly to other jewellery stores. Their jewellery is widely sold throughout Gujarat only through B2B marketing and/ or Direct/Outbound marketing strategy.The Company has persistently initiated noble designs, traditional designs of ornaments with high quality & purity to create a milestone in the jewellery market. The Company never compromise in the quality and the superiority of products in any item. On the basis of moral principles & support of partners, trusted customers and well wishers, it is committed to set all new range in designs and
Company FAQs

What is the Palm Jewels Ltd share price today?

The Palm Jewels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Palm Jewels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Palm Jewels Ltd is ₹28.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Palm Jewels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Palm Jewels Ltd is 45.18 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Palm Jewels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Palm Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Palm Jewels Ltd is ₹16.25 and ₹32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Palm Jewels Ltd?

Palm Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.05%, 3 Years at 12.35%, 1 Year at 51.73%, 6 Month at 28.90%, 3 Month at 4.67% and 1 Month at 5.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Palm Jewels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Palm Jewels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.64 %

