Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Palm Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The appointment of Non- Executive Independent Directors of the Company. 2. To discuss any other matter with the prior approval of Chairperson Intimation pursuant to Appointment of Independent Director under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Revision of outcome of Board Meeting dated December 07,2024 as enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Palm Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the resignation of Mrs. Rahelakhan Pathan and Mr. Naishad Jagdishkumar Sadhu from the post of Non- Executive- Independent Directors 2. To consider and approve the appointment of new Non- Executive Independent Directors 3. To discuss any other matter with the prior approval of Chairperson Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Palm Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business. 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the half year and quarter ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chairman. We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In the meeting the Board has decided the following matter:- 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Palm Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve .To fix the date time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM 3. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chairman. We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., 05th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In the meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. The Board approved and taken on record the Notice of Annual General Meeting & Directors Report and its annexures for the financial year ending as on March 31, 2024 2. The Board approved to conduct the 19TH Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing on 28th September, 2024. 3. The Board considered and approved the Re-appoint of Mr. Mitkumar Dipakkumar Shah (DIN:08536389) as an Independent Director of the company for 5 years 4. The Board considered and approved re-appointment of M/s. Bharat H. Shah & Co.., Chartered accountants as Statutory Auditors and fix their remuneration for tenure of 5 years. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Palm Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 To consider the resignation of statutory auditor of the company To consider the appointment of Statutory Auditor Any other matter with the permission of chair Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor Resignation of Statutory Auditor Appointment of Statutory Auditor Appointment of Bharat H. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to approval of members. Appointment of Shivam Soni & Co. Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 years (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Palm Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. To take note of the disclosure of interest or concern of the Directors (Form MBP-1) as per section 184(1) of the Companies Act 2013 from all the directors of the company 3. To take note of the disclosure regarding disqualification to act as a Director (Form DIR-8) as per section 164(1) of the Companies Act 2013 from all the directors. 4. Any other matter with the permission of chair. I. Audit report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 II. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 III. Declaration Regarding .... Read More.. Audit report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with audit financial results and declaration (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024