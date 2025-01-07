Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.26
47.45
21.55
5.52
yoy growth (%)
64.94
120.14
290.22
250.75
Raw materials
-76.54
-46.54
-20.94
-5.13
As % of sales
97.79
98.08
97.16
93
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.28
-0.76
-0.45
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.64
1.61
2.09
6.43
Operating profit
0.44
0.13
0.15
0.03
OPM
0.56
0.29
0.73
0.55
Depreciation
-0.06
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.05
-0.02
0
Other income
7.98
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.26
0.08
0.12
0.02
Taxes
-0.06
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
Tax rate
-23.7
-25.42
-30.53
-39.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
0.06
0.08
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.19
0.06
0.08
0.01
yoy growth (%)
215.89
-28.02
469.22
188.78
NPM
0.25
0.13
0.4
0.27
