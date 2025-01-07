iifl-logo-icon 1
Palm Jewels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.85
(1.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.26

47.45

21.55

5.52

yoy growth (%)

64.94

120.14

290.22

250.75

Raw materials

-76.54

-46.54

-20.94

-5.13

As % of sales

97.79

98.08

97.16

93

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.28

-0.76

-0.45

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.64

1.61

2.09

6.43

Operating profit

0.44

0.13

0.15

0.03

OPM

0.56

0.29

0.73

0.55

Depreciation

-0.06

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.05

-0.02

0

Other income

7.98

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.26

0.08

0.12

0.02

Taxes

-0.06

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

Tax rate

-23.7

-25.42

-30.53

-39.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

0.06

0.08

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.19

0.06

0.08

0.01

yoy growth (%)

215.89

-28.02

469.22

188.78

NPM

0.25

0.13

0.4

0.27

