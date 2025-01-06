Palm Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.08
0.12
0.02
Depreciation
-0.06
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
Working capital
2.55
8.56
5.06
0
Other operating items
Operating
2.68
8.61
5.13
0.01
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.45
0.02
0.02
Free cash flow
2.71
9.06
5.15
0.03
Equity raised
7.58
9.71
4.4
0.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.68
1.48
0.71
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.97
20.26
10.27
0.04
