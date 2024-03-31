To the Shareholders of

M/s Panabyte Technologies Limited

(Formerly Known as Panache Innovations Limited)

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of M/s Panabyte Technologies Limited (Formerly Known as Panache Innovations Limited), (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention towards the Note No. 34 of the General Notes to Accounts of Financial Statements.

"On January 5, 2023, an incidence of fire occurred at one of the warehouse of the company located at Bhiwandi, Thane. This incident led to damage of certain property, plant and equipment, inventory and interrupted business activities. The company had insurance cover against the damaged inventories. The company had lodged claim of this incident with the insurance company, which has been finalised during the year and the company has received full and final claim of Rs. 1,24,70,982 /- on account of damage occured to the plant, property & equipment and inventory. The losses and corresponding credit arising from insurance claim has been presented as net loss of Rs. 26,81,655/- under Exceptional items in the above result for the year ended March 31,2024."

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company including its joint operation companies in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company and its joint operations to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the financial statements.

Materiality

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we enclose herewith; ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013; and

f. Our Opinion on the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls of the company over the financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls has been given by us in a separate report in ‘Annexure-B.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed that there are no pending litigations which would impact its financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT FOR THE Y. E. 31ST MARCH, 2024 (Referred to in Paragraph (1) of our Report of even date)

Report on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013

We report that:

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that, in respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of-use assets; (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There is no immovable properties held by the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that,

(a) physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management with appropriate procedures and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year ended March 31, 2024.

a) A) Since the Company has not provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to its subsidiary, joint venture and associate during the year ended March 31, 2024. Hence, Reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) is not applicable. B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, total loan amount granted during the year is Rs. NIL and balance outstanding at on 31.03.2024 is Rs. 326.31 Lakhs with respect to such loans or advances given to the Company;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are not regular;

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that, in respect of loans granted by the company, there are some amounts overdue for more than ninety days which casts to aggregate amount of Rs. 322.21 Lakhs remaining outstanding as on balance sheet date.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that, the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, Reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security has complied with the provisions of sections 185. In respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities during the year as referred in Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has failed to comply with this provision of the Act, as

1) Any prior approval from Banks / Public Financial Institution viz. Canara Bank is not on the record:

Name of the Entity As at 31st March, 2024 Nature of Assistance Purpose for which Loan/ Guarantee is proposed to be utilized by Recipient Karrm Warehousing Private Limited Rs. 319.15 Lakhs Inter Corporate Loan Short Term Working Capital Sure Horizon Softtech End2End Solution Pvt Ltd Rs. 1.88 Lakhs Inter Corporate Loan Short Term Working Capital Greatmoon Trading Pvt Ltd Rs. 1.18 Lakhs Inter Corporate Loan Short Term Working Capital

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that, the, Company has not accepted deposits, hence clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company we are of the opinion that, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost record under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act;

(vii) (a)According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance Corporation, Income tax, VAT, CST, Custom duty, Cess, GST and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding, as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for following:

NATURE OF DUES AMOUNT 1. TDS Rs. 10.47 Lakhs

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause

(a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. (viii) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable;

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, hence clause 3 (x)(b) is not applicable to the Company;

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud committed by the employees or the officers of the company, against the company and hence No report under sub

-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT

-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle

-blower complaints received by the Company during the year; hence clause 3 (xi)(c) is not applicable to the Company;

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi Company, hence clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate to the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures for the period ended 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them, hence clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable;

(xvi) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and also not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence clause 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable;

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 43.18 Lakhs in the current financial year and Rs. 43.48 Lakhs cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) During the year, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors. There are no concerns, issues or objections raised by the outgoing auditor who has been retired by rotation; (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility provisions are not applicable to Company and hence clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable; (xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE -B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT FOR THE Y. E. 31ST MARCH, 2024 (Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Panabyte Technologies Limited (Formerly Known As Panache Innovations Limited) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.