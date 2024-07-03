Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹46.71
Prev. Close₹47.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.68
Day's High₹50.04
Day's Low₹46.71
52 Week's High₹63.36
52 Week's Low₹16.39
Book Value₹9.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.97
P/E66.19
EPS0.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.39
4.39
4.39
4.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.9
-1.44
-1.03
-1.05
Net Worth
2.49
2.95
3.36
3.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.82
15.12
34.88
10.99
yoy growth (%)
-35.01
-56.64
217.17
650.51
Raw materials
-7.75
-12.81
-33.38
-9.99
As % of sales
78.87
84.75
95.7
90.87
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.37
-0.78
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
0.05
0.37
0.34
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0.04
0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Working capital
0.3
4.92
-1.82
0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.01
-56.64
217.17
650.51
Op profit growth
0.87
-175.67
47.07
162.37
EBIT growth
-50.1
-69.42
8.91
-46.55
Net profit growth
-357.14
-86.39
6.01
-56.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
9.83
15.12
10.31
40.08
11.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.83
15.12
10.31
40.08
11.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.32
0.29
0.16
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anil Dagade
Whole Time Director & CFO
Hetal Vichhivora
Chairman & Managing Director
Prakash Vichhivora
Independent Director
Shailesh Premji Gala
Independent Director
Tejaswini More
Additional Director
CHHAYA RAJENDRA BHONSLAY
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Panabyte Technologies Ltd
Summary
Panache Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated with the name as Ruby Traders & Exporters Limited on June 16, 1981. The Company name then was changed from Ruby Traders & Exporters Limited to Panache Innovations Limited through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2017 and thereafter the name changed from Panache Innovations Limited to Panache Technologies Limited effective from 25th October, 2022. Panache Technologies Limited is a BSE listed and ISO 9001:2015 certified Company, engaged in Supply, Service, Manufacturing andProduction. It is a leading solutions provider in the country, offering wide range of solutions and services across various verticals in technology solutions, consulting and business systems integration involving, electronic and security systems, card printing, asset management, and maintenance services for technology solutions, peripherals, and accessories. The Company is primarily engaged in trading of Consumer Electronic & Electrical Goods and IT Hardware & its peripherals and Installation as well as Maintenance of Surveillance and Biometric systems.During the year 2015-16, Mr. Sonal Gupta was the promoter of the Company. However, pursuant to open offer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, Act 2011, the shares of promoter were acquired by the acquirer and hence post completion of open offer, which was after the reporting period 2015-16, the new promoters of the Co
Read More
The Panabyte Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panabyte Technologies Ltd is ₹21.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panabyte Technologies Ltd is 66.19 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panabyte Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panabyte Technologies Ltd is ₹16.39 and ₹63.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panabyte Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.23%, 3 Years at 17.67%, 1 Year at 182.01%, 6 Month at 89.13%, 3 Month at 9.74% and 1 Month at -21.73%.
