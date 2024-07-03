Summary

Panache Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated with the name as Ruby Traders & Exporters Limited on June 16, 1981. The Company name then was changed from Ruby Traders & Exporters Limited to Panache Innovations Limited through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2017 and thereafter the name changed from Panache Innovations Limited to Panache Technologies Limited effective from 25th October, 2022. Panache Technologies Limited is a BSE listed and ISO 9001:2015 certified Company, engaged in Supply, Service, Manufacturing andProduction. It is a leading solutions provider in the country, offering wide range of solutions and services across various verticals in technology solutions, consulting and business systems integration involving, electronic and security systems, card printing, asset management, and maintenance services for technology solutions, peripherals, and accessories. The Company is primarily engaged in trading of Consumer Electronic & Electrical Goods and IT Hardware & its peripherals and Installation as well as Maintenance of Surveillance and Biometric systems.During the year 2015-16, Mr. Sonal Gupta was the promoter of the Company. However, pursuant to open offer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, Act 2011, the shares of promoter were acquired by the acquirer and hence post completion of open offer, which was after the reporting period 2015-16, the new promoters of the Co

