Panabyte Technologies Ltd Share Price

50.04
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:23:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.71
  • Day's High50.04
  • 52 Wk High63.36
  • Prev. Close47.66
  • Day's Low46.71
  • 52 Wk Low 16.39
  • Turnover (lac)13.68
  • P/E66.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.19
  • EPS0.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Panabyte Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

46.71

Prev. Close

47.66

Turnover(Lac.)

13.68

Day's High

50.04

Day's Low

46.71

52 Week's High

63.36

52 Week's Low

16.39

Book Value

9.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.97

P/E

66.19

EPS

0.72

Divi. Yield

0

Panabyte Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Panabyte Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Panabyte Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.21%

Non-Promoter- 97.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panabyte Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.39

4.39

4.39

4.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.9

-1.44

-1.03

-1.05

Net Worth

2.49

2.95

3.36

3.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.82

15.12

34.88

10.99

yoy growth (%)

-35.01

-56.64

217.17

650.51

Raw materials

-7.75

-12.81

-33.38

-9.99

As % of sales

78.87

84.75

95.7

90.87

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.37

-0.78

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.16

0.05

0.37

0.34

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0.04

0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Working capital

0.3

4.92

-1.82

0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.01

-56.64

217.17

650.51

Op profit growth

0.87

-175.67

47.07

162.37

EBIT growth

-50.1

-69.42

8.91

-46.55

Net profit growth

-357.14

-86.39

6.01

-56.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

9.83

15.12

10.31

40.08

11.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.83

15.12

10.31

40.08

11.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.32

0.29

0.16

0.2

View Annually Results

Panabyte Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Panabyte Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anil Dagade

Whole Time Director & CFO

Hetal Vichhivora

Chairman & Managing Director

Prakash Vichhivora

Independent Director

Shailesh Premji Gala

Independent Director

Tejaswini More

Additional Director

CHHAYA RAJENDRA BHONSLAY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panabyte Technologies Ltd

Summary

Panache Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated with the name as Ruby Traders & Exporters Limited on June 16, 1981. The Company name then was changed from Ruby Traders & Exporters Limited to Panache Innovations Limited through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2017 and thereafter the name changed from Panache Innovations Limited to Panache Technologies Limited effective from 25th October, 2022. Panache Technologies Limited is a BSE listed and ISO 9001:2015 certified Company, engaged in Supply, Service, Manufacturing andProduction. It is a leading solutions provider in the country, offering wide range of solutions and services across various verticals in technology solutions, consulting and business systems integration involving, electronic and security systems, card printing, asset management, and maintenance services for technology solutions, peripherals, and accessories. The Company is primarily engaged in trading of Consumer Electronic & Electrical Goods and IT Hardware & its peripherals and Installation as well as Maintenance of Surveillance and Biometric systems.During the year 2015-16, Mr. Sonal Gupta was the promoter of the Company. However, pursuant to open offer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, Act 2011, the shares of promoter were acquired by the acquirer and hence post completion of open offer, which was after the reporting period 2015-16, the new promoters of the Co
Company FAQs

What is the Panabyte Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Panabyte Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panabyte Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panabyte Technologies Ltd is ₹21.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panabyte Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panabyte Technologies Ltd is 66.19 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panabyte Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panabyte Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panabyte Technologies Ltd is ₹16.39 and ₹63.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panabyte Technologies Ltd?

Panabyte Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.23%, 3 Years at 17.67%, 1 Year at 182.01%, 6 Month at 89.13%, 3 Month at 9.74% and 1 Month at -21.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panabyte Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panabyte Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.78 %

