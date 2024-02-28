|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Feb 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement- intimation of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held through video conferencing/other audio visual means Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on March 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024) Newspaper Advertisement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 , please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the shareholders of the Company held on Wednesday, 20th March 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024)
