Newspaper Advertisement- intimation of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held through video conferencing/other audio visual means Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on March 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024) Newspaper Advertisement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 , please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the shareholders of the Company held on Wednesday, 20th March 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024)