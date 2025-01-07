Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.82
15.12
34.88
10.99
yoy growth (%)
-35.01
-56.64
217.17
650.51
Raw materials
-7.75
-12.81
-33.38
-9.99
As % of sales
78.87
84.75
95.7
90.87
Employee costs
-1.19
-1.37
-0.78
-0.5
As % of sales
12.12
9.08
2.25
4.56
Other costs
-1.05
-1.1
-0.48
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.75
7.28
1.38
3.16
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.17
0.22
0.15
OPM
-1.75
-1.12
0.64
1.39
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.05
0
0
Other income
0.25
0.3
0.15
0.2
Profit before tax
-0.16
0.05
0.37
0.34
Taxes
0.04
0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Tax rate
-26.31
37.34
-17.91
-19.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.12
0.07
0.3
0.27
Exceptional items
0.02
-0.03
-0.01
0
Net profit
-0.1
0.03
0.29
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-357.14
-86.39
6.01
-56.75
NPM
-1.03
0.26
0.83
2.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.