iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panabyte Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49
(1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panabyte Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.82

15.12

34.88

10.99

yoy growth (%)

-35.01

-56.64

217.17

650.51

Raw materials

-7.75

-12.81

-33.38

-9.99

As % of sales

78.87

84.75

95.7

90.87

Employee costs

-1.19

-1.37

-0.78

-0.5

As % of sales

12.12

9.08

2.25

4.56

Other costs

-1.05

-1.1

-0.48

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.75

7.28

1.38

3.16

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.17

0.22

0.15

OPM

-1.75

-1.12

0.64

1.39

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.05

0

0

Other income

0.25

0.3

0.15

0.2

Profit before tax

-0.16

0.05

0.37

0.34

Taxes

0.04

0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Tax rate

-26.31

37.34

-17.91

-19.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.12

0.07

0.3

0.27

Exceptional items

0.02

-0.03

-0.01

0

Net profit

-0.1

0.03

0.29

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-357.14

-86.39

6.01

-56.75

NPM

-1.03

0.26

0.83

2.5

Panabyte Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Panabyte Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.