Panabyte Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
5.07
4.76
9.09
6.03
6.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.07
4.76
9.09
6.03
6.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.13
0.16
0.16
0.19
Total Income
5.19
4.89
9.25
6.19
6.43
Total Expenditure
5.1
5.01
9.21
6.01
6.69
PBIDT
0.09
-0.12
0.04
0.18
-0.27
Interest
0.11
0.12
0.06
0
0
PBDT
-0.02
-0.24
-0.02
0.18
-0.27
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.02
0
-0.01
0.04
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.03
0
-0.05
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
-0.25
0.04
0.13
-0.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
-0.25
0.04
0.13
-0.28
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.12
0
-0.06
0.02
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.13
-0.25
0.1
0.11
-0.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
-0.56
0.08
0.29
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.39
4.39
4.39
4.39
4.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.77
-2.52
0.44
2.98
-4.32
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.19
-5.25
0.44
2.15
-4.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.