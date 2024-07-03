iifl-logo-icon 1
Panabyte Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

48
(-3.01%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

5.07

4.76

9.09

6.03

6.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.07

4.76

9.09

6.03

6.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.13

0.16

0.16

0.19

Total Income

5.19

4.89

9.25

6.19

6.43

Total Expenditure

5.1

5.01

9.21

6.01

6.69

PBIDT

0.09

-0.12

0.04

0.18

-0.27

Interest

0.11

0.12

0.06

0

0

PBDT

-0.02

-0.24

-0.02

0.18

-0.27

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.02

0

-0.01

0.04

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.03

0

-0.05

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

-0.25

0.04

0.13

-0.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

-0.25

0.04

0.13

-0.28

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.12

0

-0.06

0.02

0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.13

-0.25

0.1

0.11

-0.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

-0.56

0.08

0.29

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.39

4.39

4.39

4.39

4.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.77

-2.52

0.44

2.98

-4.32

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0.19

-5.25

0.44

2.15

-4.48

