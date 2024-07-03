iifl-logo-icon 1
Panabyte Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

48
(-3.01%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

7.09

10.73

9

36.19

4.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.09

10.73

9

36.19

4.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.24

0.25

0.01

-0.03

Total Income

7.29

10.97

9.25

36.2

4.14

Total Expenditure

7.64

10.63

9.26

35.6

4.01

PBIDT

-0.34

0.34

-0.02

0.59

0.13

Interest

0.18

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.52

0.33

-0.02

0.59

0.13

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.08

0.06

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.14

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.4

0.24

-0.08

0.58

0.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.4

0.24

-0.08

0.58

0.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.02

0

0

0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.4

0.22

-0.08

0.58

0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.91

0.54

-0.19

1.33

0.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.39

4.39

4.39

4.39

4.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.79

3.16

-0.22

1.63

3.11

PBDTM(%)

-7.33

3.07

-0.22

1.63

3.11

PATM(%)

-5.64

2.23

-0.88

1.6

3.11

