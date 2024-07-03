Panabyte Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
7.09
10.73
9
36.19
4.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.09
10.73
9
36.19
4.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.24
0.25
0.01
-0.03
Total Income
7.29
10.97
9.25
36.2
4.14
Total Expenditure
7.64
10.63
9.26
35.6
4.01
PBIDT
-0.34
0.34
-0.02
0.59
0.13
Interest
0.18
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.52
0.33
-0.02
0.59
0.13
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.08
0.06
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.14
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.4
0.24
-0.08
0.58
0.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.4
0.24
-0.08
0.58
0.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.02
0
0
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.4
0.22
-0.08
0.58
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.91
0.54
-0.19
1.33
0.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.39
4.39
4.39
4.39
4.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.79
3.16
-0.22
1.63
3.11
PBDTM(%)
-7.33
3.07
-0.22
1.63
3.11
PATM(%)
-5.64
2.23
-0.88
1.6
3.11
