Panabyte Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

49.9
(4.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Panabyte Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.16

0.05

0.37

0.34

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0.04

0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Working capital

0.3

4.92

-1.82

0.26

Other operating items

Operating

0.15

4.97

-1.52

0.52

Capital expenditure

0.13

-0.04

0.01

-0.03

Free cash flow

0.28

4.93

-1.51

0.49

Equity raised

-1.91

-1.84

-1.75

-0.08

Investing

-0.1

-1.03

-0.22

-1.82

Financing

0.42

1.96

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.21

0.21

Net in cash

-1.31

4.01

-3.27

-1.19

