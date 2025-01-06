Panabyte Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
0.05
0.37
0.34
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0.04
0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Working capital
0.3
4.92
-1.82
0.26
Other operating items
Operating
0.15
4.97
-1.52
0.52
Capital expenditure
0.13
-0.04
0.01
-0.03
Free cash flow
0.28
4.93
-1.51
0.49
Equity raised
-1.91
-1.84
-1.75
-0.08
Investing
-0.1
-1.03
-0.22
-1.82
Financing
0.42
1.96
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.21
0.21
Net in cash
-1.31
4.01
-3.27
-1.19
