Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.01
-62.26
257.69
Op profit growth
151.3
-110.71
193.29
EBIT growth
-66.93
-66.59
86.3
Net profit growth
-243.68
-74.36
102.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.53
-0.39
1.39
1.7
EBIT margin
0.79
1.56
1.76
3.39
Net profit margin
-2.37
1.07
1.57
2.79
RoCE
1.4
5.05
18.8
RoNW
-1.71
1.09
4.21
RoA
-1.04
0.86
4.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.53
0.37
1.44
0.51
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
1
Cash EPS
-0.58
0.32
1.41
0.68
Book value per share
7.6
7.85
8.95
8.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
-28.01
26.42
48.43
P/CEPS
-25.4
26.92
36.05
P/B
1.95
4.25
3.02
EV/EBIDTA
87.37
23.09
27.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
12.32
39.42
169.03
Tax payout
-30.15
11.56
-9.46
-17.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
207.03
234.45
98.38
Inventory days
90.79
28.59
15.98
Creditor days
-239.55
-232.32
-105.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.34
-4
-675.13
-258.02
Net debt / equity
0.7
0.54
-0.01
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-15.69
-31.28
-0.1
-0.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.87
-84.75
-94.97
-90.55
Employee costs
-12.12
-9.08
-1.96
-4.48
Other costs
-10.53
-6.55
-1.66
-3.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.