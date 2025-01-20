iifl-logo-icon 1
Panabyte Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

42.07
(-4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:54:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.01

-62.26

257.69

Op profit growth

151.3

-110.71

193.29

EBIT growth

-66.93

-66.59

86.3

Net profit growth

-243.68

-74.36

102.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.53

-0.39

1.39

1.7

EBIT margin

0.79

1.56

1.76

3.39

Net profit margin

-2.37

1.07

1.57

2.79

RoCE

1.4

5.05

18.8

RoNW

-1.71

1.09

4.21

RoA

-1.04

0.86

4.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.53

0.37

1.44

0.51

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

1

Cash EPS

-0.58

0.32

1.41

0.68

Book value per share

7.6

7.85

8.95

8.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

-28.01

26.42

48.43

P/CEPS

-25.4

26.92

36.05

P/B

1.95

4.25

3.02

EV/EBIDTA

87.37

23.09

27.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

12.32

39.42

169.03

Tax payout

-30.15

11.56

-9.46

-17.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

207.03

234.45

98.38

Inventory days

90.79

28.59

15.98

Creditor days

-239.55

-232.32

-105.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.34

-4

-675.13

-258.02

Net debt / equity

0.7

0.54

-0.01

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-15.69

-31.28

-0.1

-0.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.87

-84.75

-94.97

-90.55

Employee costs

-12.12

-9.08

-1.96

-4.48

Other costs

-10.53

-6.55

-1.66

-3.25

