Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Panabyte Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and to approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the half year and quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2.Any other matter with the permission of chair and Independent Director. Financial Results for half year and quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024) This is with reference to the submission made by the Company pertaining to the Unaudited Financial Results dated 12th November, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors on the same date. We would like to inform you that this has come into knowledge of the Company that there was typographical error in the Notes that has occurred inadvertently and involuntary by the Company. There is no change in other components of the Results except Notes of the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. In consideration of the above, we are enclosing the unaudited financial results along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities, cash flow statement, Auditors Limited Review Report and rectified Notes thereon. This is our humble request to kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Panabyte Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and to approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.Any other matter with the permission of chair and Independent Director. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09th August, 2024 This is to inform you that meeting of Board of directors of the Company was held today whereby the Board has interalia considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june, 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june, 2024. We wish to inform that based on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 09th august, 2024 has approved the reappointment of Mr. Shailesh Gala (DIN: 01283286) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years with effect from 29th May, 2025 to 28th May, 2030, subject to approval of shareholders. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 09th august, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme, viz., Panabyte Technologies Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2024 (PTL-ESOP 2024), in terms of SEBI (share based employee benefits and sweat equity) Regulations, 2021 subject to approval of members and other approvals as may be required (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 8 May 2024

Panabyte Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of Panabyte Technologies Limited (Formerly known as Panache Innovations Limited) (the Company) will be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 at 04:00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following business; 1. Consider and to approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and the year ended 3 1st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair and Independent Director. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and Companys Internal Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company had been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 for all the Designated Persons and Insider of the Company and shall continue to remain closed till 17th May 2024 (both days inclusive). The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 18/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 18/05/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 18/05/2024 has been revised to 21/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 18/05/2024 has been revised to 21/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21st May 2024. This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Panabyte Technologies Limited was held today i.e. Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at Office No. 105, Primus Business Park, Plot No. A- 195, Road No. 16/A, Ambika Nagar No. 2, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane - 400604, Maharashtra. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBl (LODR) Regulation, 2015, following is the outcome of the Board meeting whereby the Board has; Intimation of Appointment of Ms. Harshada Ashok Mohite as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

In continuation of our intimation 9 FEB 24, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 21 FEB 24 re considered and approved revised timeline and terms of preferantial issue of warrants convertible into equity share as follows: Issuance of 24,00,000 warrants each convertible into one equity shares within the period of 18 months at a revised issue price of Rs 19.75 (Nineteen Rupees and Seventy-five Paise) each aggregating upto Rs.4,74,00,000 (Rupees four core seventy four lakhs) subject to approval of shareholders of the Company and all other statutory authorities.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

Panabyte Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting Issuance of upto 24,00,000 warrant each convertible into one equity shares within a period of 18 months at a price of INR 18 each (warrant subscription price) aggregating to INR 4,32,00,000 to the non promoters (public category) of the Company by way of preferential issue With reference to our intimation dated 2 February 2024 in connection with appointment of Mr. Narayan Das Mundhra (DIN: 10483628) as an additional director (non-executive and non-independent) effective from 2 February 2024, the board of directors of the company in its meeting held on 9 February 2024 have inter-alia decided to change the terms of appointment of Mr. Narayan Das Mundhra and updated terms of appointment is as follows: Mr. Narayan Das Mudhra was appointed as additional director (non-executive and non-independent) subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing general meeting of the members and whose terms of appointment is liable to retire by rotation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024