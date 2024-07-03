Panjon Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Dec.83 Panjon Limited became public in 1992. The Company was promoted by Nagin Kothari and Manoj Kothari. The Company is a leading FMCG company. It has marked its presence with significant achievements and today commands a remarkable market status. Panjon today has renowned products like PANJON Tablet , PANJON Balm , PANJON Inhaler, PANJON cough drops, Swad Digestive Drops, Swad Chatpati Drops, Swad Chyawanpra Candy,Percy Masala Candy, Panjon Swad PACHAK range : Shahi Anardana, Special Jeera Goli, Hing Peda, Albela Aam, Khatta Meetha Khajoor, Chatpata Amla, Chulbuli Imli and many more. The Company manufactures and markets consumer and pharmaceutical products which are low priced and within the reach of the common man. The product range includes popular products like Panjon allopathic tablets; Swad digestive range (Swad digestive drops, Swad Awla and Swad Khajoor, digestive crystals); Percy Candy (a confectionery product); Purti Tazagi Masala (a mouth freshner); etc.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 at a premium of Rs 15 to part-finance its proposed expansion and upgradation programme. The company sells its products through various marketing channels. It has statewise distributors, districtwise stockists and retailers in local markets.The company has initiated negotiations for appointment of distributors in the Gulf and Asian countries, the UK, the US, etc. It is taking all possible steps to increase its overall business share by widening the existing product range. The expansion and upgradation scheme has been completed. It also plans to diversify into other consumer products.During the year 1999-2000, the company has launched two products viz,TOM IMLI & PURTI TAZGI MASALA.