SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹27.16
Prev. Close₹28.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.97
Day's High₹27.97
Day's Low₹27.16
52 Week's High₹40.18
52 Week's Low₹16
Book Value₹8.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.62
P/E259.82
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
15.5
15.5
15.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.46
-2.02
-2.84
1.31
Net Worth
14.85
13.48
12.66
16.81
Minority Interest
Revenue
14.53
26.42
20.09
13.98
yoy growth (%)
-44.98
31.48
43.72
14.03
Raw materials
-11.75
-23.52
-18.34
-12.46
As % of sales
80.87
89.02
91.3
89.15
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.46
-0.34
-0.36
Profit before tax
0.19
0.18
0.24
0.18
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.27
-0.1
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.21
-0.12
-0.06
Working capital
0.37
2.88
0.4
-7.57
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.98
31.48
43.72
14.03
Op profit growth
-40.79
31.2
-388.5
-67.98
EBIT growth
-13.81
-2.85
12.77
1,144.77
Net profit growth
-399.48
-126.14
5.66
-67.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jay Kothari
Executive Director
Anju Kothari
Independent Director
Pooja Bhandari
Independent Director
Athak Mahajan
Independent Director
Rajiv Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpita Vijayvargiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Panjon Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Dec.83 Panjon Limited became public in 1992. The Company was promoted by Nagin Kothari and Manoj Kothari. The Company is a leading FMCG company. It has marked its presence with significant achievements and today commands a remarkable market status. Panjon today has renowned products like PANJON Tablet , PANJON Balm , PANJON Inhaler, PANJON cough drops, Swad Digestive Drops, Swad Chatpati Drops, Swad Chyawanpra Candy,Percy Masala Candy, Panjon Swad PACHAK range : Shahi Anardana, Special Jeera Goli, Hing Peda, Albela Aam, Khatta Meetha Khajoor, Chatpata Amla, Chulbuli Imli and many more. The Company manufactures and markets consumer and pharmaceutical products which are low priced and within the reach of the common man. The product range includes popular products like Panjon allopathic tablets; Swad digestive range (Swad digestive drops, Swad Awla and Swad Khajoor, digestive crystals); Percy Candy (a confectionery product); Purti Tazagi Masala (a mouth freshner); etc.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 at a premium of Rs 15 to part-finance its proposed expansion and upgradation programme. The company sells its products through various marketing channels. It has statewise distributors, districtwise stockists and retailers in local markets.The company has initiated negotiations for appointment of distributors in the Gulf and Asian countries, the UK, the US, etc. It is taking all possible steps to increase its overall business share by widening the e
Read More
The Panjon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panjon Ltd is ₹46.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panjon Ltd is 259.82 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panjon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panjon Ltd is ₹16 and ₹40.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panjon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.13%, 3 Years at 12.17%, 1 Year at 61.74%, 6 Month at 47.70%, 3 Month at 43.26% and 1 Month at 32.44%.
