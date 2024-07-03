iifl-logo-icon 1
Panjon Ltd Share Price

27.16
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.16
  • Day's High27.97
  • 52 Wk High40.18
  • Prev. Close28.58
  • Day's Low27.16
  • 52 Wk Low 16
  • Turnover (lac)12.97
  • P/E259.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.95
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.62
  • Div. Yield0
Panjon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

27.16

Prev. Close

28.58

Turnover(Lac.)

12.97

Day's High

27.97

Day's Low

27.16

52 Week's High

40.18

52 Week's Low

16

Book Value

8.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.62

P/E

259.82

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Panjon Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Oct, 2024

arrow

Panjon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Panjon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.68%

Non-Promoter- 43.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panjon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.31

15.5

15.5

15.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.46

-2.02

-2.84

1.31

Net Worth

14.85

13.48

12.66

16.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.53

26.42

20.09

13.98

yoy growth (%)

-44.98

31.48

43.72

14.03

Raw materials

-11.75

-23.52

-18.34

-12.46

As % of sales

80.87

89.02

91.3

89.15

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.46

-0.34

-0.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.19

0.18

0.24

0.18

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.27

-0.1

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.21

-0.12

-0.06

Working capital

0.37

2.88

0.4

-7.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.98

31.48

43.72

14.03

Op profit growth

-40.79

31.2

-388.5

-67.98

EBIT growth

-13.81

-2.85

12.77

1,144.77

Net profit growth

-399.48

-126.14

5.66

-67.83

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Panjon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Panjon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jay Kothari

Executive Director

Anju Kothari

Independent Director

Pooja Bhandari

Independent Director

Athak Mahajan

Independent Director

Rajiv Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arpita Vijayvargiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panjon Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Dec.83 Panjon Limited became public in 1992. The Company was promoted by Nagin Kothari and Manoj Kothari. The Company is a leading FMCG company. It has marked its presence with significant achievements and today commands a remarkable market status. Panjon today has renowned products like PANJON Tablet , PANJON Balm , PANJON Inhaler, PANJON cough drops, Swad Digestive Drops, Swad Chatpati Drops, Swad Chyawanpra Candy,Percy Masala Candy, Panjon Swad PACHAK range : Shahi Anardana, Special Jeera Goli, Hing Peda, Albela Aam, Khatta Meetha Khajoor, Chatpata Amla, Chulbuli Imli and many more. The Company manufactures and markets consumer and pharmaceutical products which are low priced and within the reach of the common man. The product range includes popular products like Panjon allopathic tablets; Swad digestive range (Swad digestive drops, Swad Awla and Swad Khajoor, digestive crystals); Percy Candy (a confectionery product); Purti Tazagi Masala (a mouth freshner); etc.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 at a premium of Rs 15 to part-finance its proposed expansion and upgradation programme. The company sells its products through various marketing channels. It has statewise distributors, districtwise stockists and retailers in local markets.The company has initiated negotiations for appointment of distributors in the Gulf and Asian countries, the UK, the US, etc. It is taking all possible steps to increase its overall business share by widening the e
Company FAQs

What is the Panjon Ltd share price today?

The Panjon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panjon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panjon Ltd is ₹46.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panjon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panjon Ltd is 259.82 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panjon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panjon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panjon Ltd is ₹16 and ₹40.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panjon Ltd?

Panjon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.13%, 3 Years at 12.17%, 1 Year at 61.74%, 6 Month at 47.70%, 3 Month at 43.26% and 1 Month at 32.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panjon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panjon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.31 %

