Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

PANJON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLSOED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING INTIMATION OF MEETING TO BE HELD ON 24/12/2024 AT 1 PM ENCLOSED HEREWITH INTIMATION FOR CANCELLATION OF BOARD MEETING DATED 24-12-2024 AS PER THE REASON MENTIONED IN THE LETTER. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PANJON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2024 AT 4 PM ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BAORD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 14/11/2024 HELD AT 4 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

PANJON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of Panjon Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following matters : 1) The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon; and 2) To discuss any other business items with the permission of chair. RE-APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITOR FOR 2ND TERM OF 5 YEARS M/S GIRIRAJ & LOHIYA (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters :- 1) The conversion of 8,55,000 convertible warrants into 8,55,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a price not less than Rs.15/- on preferential Basis to Mr. Jay Kothari - Managing Director and Promoter in accordance with the special resolution passed by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30TH September, 2023, along with the In Principal Approval dated January 20, 2024 received from BSE (Stock exchange); 2) To make necessary Listing Application to BSE; 3) Any other item, if any. Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome dated 28/06/2024 for Coversion of 855000 Convertible Warrants into Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at an issue price of Rs.15/- to Promoter and Director Mr.Jay Kothari Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Outcome dated 28.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

PANJON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 1.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; and 4) Any other item. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Monday May 27th, 2024 at 01.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company. Read less.. ATTACHED HEREWITH BM OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

PANJON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Conversion of 810826 Convertible Warrants into Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- of not less than price of Rs.15/- to Promoter and Director Mr. Jay Kothari on Preferential basis. 2. To make necessary Listing Application to BSE. 3. Any other Item Attached herewith BM Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 21/03/2024 at 2:00 pm. Enclosed herewith BM Outcome dated 21/03/2024 for Conversion of 810826 Convertible Warrants into Equity Shares of Rs.10 each at a price not less than Rs. 15/- to Promoter and Director Mr. Jay Kothari (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

PANJON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on 13 February 2024 Tuesday at 2:00 pm at registered office of the company: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine months ended 31 December2023 2. Any other item ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024