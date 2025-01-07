iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panjon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.81
(-4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panjon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.53

26.42

20.09

13.98

yoy growth (%)

-44.98

31.48

43.72

14.03

Raw materials

-11.75

-23.52

-18.34

-12.46

As % of sales

80.87

89.02

91.3

89.15

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.46

-0.34

-0.36

As % of sales

2.88

1.77

1.7

2.6

Other costs

-2.17

-2.11

-1.16

-1.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.94

7.99

5.77

8.84

Operating profit

0.18

0.31

0.24

-0.08

OPM

1.3

1.2

1.21

-0.6

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.27

-0.1

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.14

-0.1

-0.12

Other income

0.32

0.29

0.21

0.52

Profit before tax

0.19

0.18

0.24

0.18

Taxes

-0.09

-0.21

-0.12

-0.06

Tax rate

-49.99

-117.16

-49.53

-36.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

-0.03

0.12

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

-0.03

0.12

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-399.48

-126.14

5.66

-67.83

NPM

0.66

-0.12

0.61

0.83

Panjon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Panjon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.