|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.53
26.42
20.09
13.98
yoy growth (%)
-44.98
31.48
43.72
14.03
Raw materials
-11.75
-23.52
-18.34
-12.46
As % of sales
80.87
89.02
91.3
89.15
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.46
-0.34
-0.36
As % of sales
2.88
1.77
1.7
2.6
Other costs
-2.17
-2.11
-1.16
-1.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.94
7.99
5.77
8.84
Operating profit
0.18
0.31
0.24
-0.08
OPM
1.3
1.2
1.21
-0.6
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.27
-0.1
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.14
-0.1
-0.12
Other income
0.32
0.29
0.21
0.52
Profit before tax
0.19
0.18
0.24
0.18
Taxes
-0.09
-0.21
-0.12
-0.06
Tax rate
-49.99
-117.16
-49.53
-36.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
-0.03
0.12
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
-0.03
0.12
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-399.48
-126.14
5.66
-67.83
NPM
0.66
-0.12
0.61
0.83
