|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.03
Op profit growth
-91.43
EBIT growth
-100.78
Net profit growth
-110.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.14
-15.79
EBIT margin
0.2
-16.21
Net profit margin
2.94
-17.61
RoCE
0.13
RoNW
0.55
RoA
0.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.23
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.14
-2.29
Book value per share
10.57
10.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
1,364.14
-40.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
276.96
Inventory days
80.96
Creditor days
-7.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.07
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-4.4
-0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.35
-104.1
Employee costs
-3.05
-1.23
Other costs
-12.74
-10.45
