iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panjon Ltd Key Ratios

22.7
(-0.53%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:03:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panjon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.03

Op profit growth

-91.43

EBIT growth

-100.78

Net profit growth

-110.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.14

-15.79

EBIT margin

0.2

-16.21

Net profit margin

2.94

-17.61

RoCE

0.13

RoNW

0.55

RoA

0.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.23

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.14

-2.29

Book value per share

10.57

10.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

1,364.14

-40.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

276.96

Inventory days

80.96

Creditor days

-7.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.07

0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-4.4

-0.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.35

-104.1

Employee costs

-3.05

-1.23

Other costs

-12.74

-10.45

Panjon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Panjon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.