Panjon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.16
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Panjon Ltd

Panjon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.19

0.18

0.24

0.18

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.27

-0.1

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.21

-0.12

-0.06

Working capital

0.37

2.88

0.4

-7.57

Other operating items

Operating

0.25

2.57

0.41

-7.58

Capital expenditure

0.07

1.01

-0.09

0.04

Free cash flow

0.32

3.58

0.31

-7.54

Equity raised

2.44

2.39

2

1.77

Investing

-0.01

-0.01

0.01

0

Financing

1.11

3.31

1.99

-0.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.86

9.27

4.32

-5.92

