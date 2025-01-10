To,

The Members,

Panjon Limited

Your Board of Directors takes pleasure in presenting this 41st Annual Report for the highlights of the finances, business, and operations of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statements and Report of Auditors thereon for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

COMPANYS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The highlights of the Companys financial results for the Financial Year 2023-24 are as under:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total Revenue from Operations 1255.21 609.13 Other Income 45.33 38.24 Total Income 1300.54 647.37 Total Expenditure 1284.80 635.58 Profit/loss before tax 15.74 11.78 Total Tax Expenses 0 0 Net Profit/Loss 15.74 11.78 Earnings Per Share ( in Rs) Basic 0.098 0.009 Diluted 0.098 0.009

OPERATIONS PERFORMANCE:

Your Companys Total Income during the year under review was Rs. 1300.54 as compared to 647.37 in the previous year. Profit before Tax for the year 2023-24 was Rs. 15.74 as compared to Profit before Tax is Rs. 11.78 in the previous year. Profit for the year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 15.74 as compared to Profit of Rs. 11.78 in the previous year.

The Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 read with Section 133 of Companies Act, 2013, (the ‘Act) and other relevant provisions of the Act. There are no material departures from the prescribed norms stipulated by the accounting standards in preparation of the annual accounts.

Management evaluates all recently issued or revised accounting standards on an on-going concern basis. The Company discloses Financial Results on a quarterly basis, which are subject to Limited Review and publishes Audited Financial Results on an annual basis.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve and entire amount of profit for the year forms part of the Retained Earnings

DIVIDEND:

For the Financial Year 2023-24, based on the Companys performance, the Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend..

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year. The company is mainly into the following businesses:

ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED AND PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, The Authorized Capital of the Company is Rs. 18,50,00,000/- 18,50,00,00 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and the Issued, Subscribed & Paid Up Capital of the Company is Rs. 15,49,87,000/-, 1,54,98,700 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

Human resources have always been of supreme importance at Panjon Limited as they are the growth-drivers and the mainstay of the organization. The prominence of the people of the organization stems from the belief that they are the authors of the Companys success story. Integral to the Companys approach, Human resource development is its distinctive strategy. The strategy ensures developing and nurturing a team of competent, passionate and inspiring leaders who would turn to be the scribes of a promising futures slate. Thus, building a future ready organization through true to type learning, innovation and world-class execution. The Company believes that the alignment of all employees to a shared vision and purpose is crucial for succeeding in the marketplace. Further it recognizes the mutuality of interest with key stakeholders and is committed to building harmonious employee relations.

Panjon Limited is confident that its employees will relentlessly strive to Annual Report 2023-24 meet the growth agenda, deliver world-class performance and innovate newer things. Thus they will uphold human dignity, foster team spirit and discharge their role as trustees of all stakeholders with true faith and allegiance.

The Company cares for its people, customers, suppliers, and community who are reflected in the Companys policy, programs and development efforts.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board of Directors has framed a policy, which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Executive & Non-Executive Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees of the Company.

The policy outlines the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, relevant experience and Independence of Director and criteria for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management and performance evaluation which are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors while making selection of the candidates.

The Policy also lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Non-executive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the web link at www.panion.in.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY, OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS, THEIR ADEQUACY AND RISK MANAGEMENT:

The establishment of an effective corporate governance and internal control system is essential for sustainable growth and long-term improvements in corporate value, and accordingly, Panjon Limited works to strengthen such structures. We believe that a strong internal control framework is an important pillar of Corporate Governance.

Your Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls commensurate with the size and complexity of its operations. The internal controls ensure the reliability of data and financial information to maintain accountability of assets.

The Company has an effective internal control and risk mitigation system, which is constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. Critical functions are rigorously reviewed and the reports are shared with the Management for timely corrective actions, if any. Business risks and mitigation plans are reviewed and the internal audit processes include evaluation of all critical and high-risk areas.

The internal and operational audit is entrusted to M/s. B. JAKHETIYA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Membership No. 405010 / FRN NO. 005696C ) The main focus of internal audit is to review business risks, test and review controls, assess business processes besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry. Significant audit observations and follow-up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. For ensuring independence of audits, internal auditors report directly to the Audit Committee.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arms length basis and thus a disclosure in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act is not required. Further, there are no material related party transactions during the year under review with the Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel.

All related party transactions are mentioned in the notes to the accounts. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a yearly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. Transactions entered into pursuant to omnibus approval are verified by the Audit Committee and a statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for review and approval on a quarterly basis.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be seen at the link www.panion.in. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions vis-a-vis the Company except remuneration, ESOP and sitting fees.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to Financial Statements forming part of the Annual Report

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits, within the meaning of Section 73 of the Act, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PERFORMANCE OF ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company has Associate Company, therefore it is required to provide detail of performance of Associate Company. Hence, AOC -1 is required to be attached to the said report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE :

Company is committed to maintain high standards of Corporate Governance to achieve business excellence and strengthen the confidence of all stakeholders. The Company constantly endeavors to create and sustain long-term value for all its stakeholders including, but not limited to, shareholders, employees, customers, vendors, suppliers, investors and the wider communities that we serve.

Your Company has complied with the mandatory Corporate Governance requirements stipulated under the Listing Regulations. A separate Report on Corporate Governance is annexed as Annexure-III hereto forming part of this report together with the requisite certificate from Parul Dwivedi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as stipulated under the Listing Regulations

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) COMPOSITION:

The Companys Board of Directors consists of distinguished individuals with proven competence and integrity. Besides strong financial acumen, strategic astuteness, experience and leadership qualities, they have a significant degree of dedication to the Company and invest adequate time to Meetings and preparation. In terms of requirement of Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board has defined fundamentals, skills, expertise and competencies of the Directors in the context of the Companys business for effective functioning and how the current Board of Directors is fulfilling the required skills and competences. As of March 31, 2024, the Board Comprises of five (5) Directors, out of which four (2) are Executive Directors and three (3) are Non-Executive Independent Directors (including one Independent Woman Director),

As on the date of this Report, following are the Key Managerial Personnel of your Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 (51) read with Section 203 of the Act:

SR. NO NAME OF DIRECTOR CATEGORY DESIGNATION 1 Mr. Jay Kothari Executive Director Managing Director 2 Mrs. Anju Kothari Executive Director Director 3 Mrs. Pooja Vishal Bhandari Non Executive, Independent Director Woman Independent Director 4 Mr. Amit Mehta * Non Executive, Independent Director Independent Director 5 Mr. Prakash Doshi** Non Executive, Independent Director Independent Director 6 Mr. Athak Mahajan *** Non Executive, Independent Director Independent Director 7 Mr. Rajiv Kumar **** Non Executive, Independent Director Independent Director 8 Mrs. Arpita Vijayvargiya Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 9 Mr. Pramod Kumar Ajmera Key Managerial Personnel(KMP) Chief Financial Officer

* Mr. Amit Mehta has resigned from Directorship w.e.f. 29th August,2023

** Mr. Prakash Doshi has resigned from Directorship w.e.f. 29th August,2023 *** Mr. Athak Mahajan appointed as an Additional Director w.e.f. 31st August,2023 **** Mr. Rajiv Kumar appointed as Additional Director w.e.f. 31st August,2023

APPOINTMENT/ RE-APPOINTMENT:

During the Financial Year 2023-2024 the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 31st August, 2023 Appointed Mr. Athak Mahajan (DIN-10292097) and Mr. Rajiv Kumar (DIN-10292119) as an Additional director (Non-Executive Independent Director) and also appointed by the shareholders at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the period of Five (5) years commencing from 31-08-2023 to 30-082028.

* Ms. Arpita Vijay Vargiya (Membership No. A69681) was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 12-08-2023.

CESSATION:

* Mr. Amit Mehta (DIN: 02610151) and Mr. Prakash Doshi (DIN: 00910638) Independent Director, stepped down as an Independent Director and Member of the Board effective from 29th August, 2023 due to Preoccupation in other activities and inability to devote time to the business affairs of the Company.

** Mr. Shubham Sharma (Membership No. A70122) was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 11-02-2022 and resigned w.e.f. 7-06-2023.

They confirmed that there were no other material reasons for their resignation. The Board of Directors place on record their deep appreciation for the contributions and guidance provided by Mr. Amit Mehta and Mr. Prakash Doshi during their tenure.

DIRECTORS RETIRING BY ROTATION:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Companys Articles of Association Mr. Jay Kothari (DIN: 00572543) Executive Director who retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and being eligible, has sought re-appointment. Based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has recommended her re-appointment and the matter is being placed for seeking approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations read with Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings, necessary details of Mr. Jay Kothari (DIN: 00572543) are provided as an Annexure-A to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations that they meet the conditions of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors fulfill the said conditions of independence. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Business Conduct & Ethics.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide Notification Number G.S.R. 804(E) dated October 22, 2019 and effective from December 01, 2019 has introduced the provision relating to inclusion of names of

Independent Directors in the Data Bank maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). All Independent Directors ofthe Company are registered with IICA.

In the opinion of the Board possess the requisite integrity, experience, expertise, proficiency and qualifications.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMMES:

The Company has a Familiarization programme for its Independent Director which is imparted at the time of appointment of an Independent Director on Board as well as annually. During the year, the Independent Directors ofthe Company were familiarized and the details of familiarization programmes imparted to them are placed on the website ofthe Company and the web link thereto is www.panion.in.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD :

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business policies and strategies. The Board exhibits strong operational oversight with regular business presentations at Meetings. The Board Meetings are prescheduled to help them plan their schedules and ensure meaningful participation. Only in the case of special and urgent business, should the need arise, of the Boards approval taken by passing resolutions through circulation, as permitted by law, which are confirmed in the subsequent Board meeting. The agenda for the Board Meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed to enable the Directors to take informed decisions.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, 7 (Seven) Meetings ofthe Board of Director were conducted. The details of Board Meetings and the attendance ofthe Directors at such meetings are also provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the prescribed period under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

Sr. No Date Board Strength No. of. Directors Present 1 25th May, 2023 5 5 2 12th August, 2023 5 5 3 31st August, 2023 5 5 4 8th November, 2023 5 5 5 2nd February, 2024 5 5 6 13thFebruary, 2024 5 5 7 21st March, 2024 5 5

PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD AND COMMITTEES:

During the year under review, the performance ofthe Board & Committees and Individual Director(s) based on the below parameters was satisfactory:

(i) All Directors had attended the Board meetings;

(ii) The remunerations paid to Executive Directors are strictly as per the Company and industry policy.

(iii) The Independent Directors only received sitting fees.

(iv) The Independent Directors contributed significantly in the Board and committee deliberation and business and operations ofthe Company and subsidiaries based on their experience and knowledge and Independent views.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Sub section (3) of Section 178 ofthe Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board and are stated in this Board report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy ofthe Company.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES:

Currently, the Board has FOUR Committees:

1) Audit Committee,

2) Nomination and Remuneration Committee,

3) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

4) Risk Management Committee

5) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

A detailed note on the Board and its Committees is provided under the Corporate Governance Report in Annexure-III that forms part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Act:

(i) That in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year under review;

(iii) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) That the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 on a going concern basis.

(v) The internal financial controls are laid and have been followed by the company and that such controls are adequate and are operating effectively. Such controls means controls and policies and procedures adopted and adhered by the company for orderly and efficient conduct of the business for safeguarding assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors and maintenance of accounting records and timely preparation of financial statements and review its efficiency.

(vi) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees as well as performance of all the Directors individually, including Independent Directors, Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Directors.

Feedback was sought by way of a structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board Culture, Execution and Performance of Specific Duties, Obligations and Governance and the evaluation was carried out based on responses received from the Directors. The performance evaluation of Committees was based on criteria such as structure and composition of Committees, attendance and participation of member of the Committees, fulfilment of the functions assigned to Committees by the Board and applicable regulatory framework, frequency and adequacy of time allocated at the Committee Meetings to fulfill duties assigned to it, adequacy and timeliness of the Agenda and Minutes circulated, comprehensiveness of the discussions and constructive functioning of the Committees, effectiveness of the Committees recommendation for the decisions of the Board, etc.

The performance evaluation of Independent Directors was based on various criteria, inter-alia, including attendance at Board and Committee Meetings, skill, experience, ability to challenge views of others in a constructive manner, knowledge acquired with regard to the Companys business, understanding of industiy and global trends etc.

The performance evaluation of the Directors and Committees was completed during the year under review. The Independent Directors of the Company have held one meeting during the year without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole.

The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There was no material order passed by the regulators or courts during the financial year under review.

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY:

The Company ensures strict compliance with all the statutoiy requirements. The focus continues on water and energy conservation, increasing the proportion of green energy in the overall energy consumption and reduction in generation of waste. The Company has robust environment management system in place to ensure all environmental risks and opportunities associated with our operations are taken care.

The safety culture is a journey and management through frequent communication and training is strengthening the safety culture across the Organization and keep reinforcing the discipline. We are also committed to provide a safe & healthy work environment across all the manufacturing plants and offices. The management have put in place strong processes and procedures across all the plants and have systems to continuously monitor its adherence. The Companys plants continue to improve wellbeing of its personnel by organizing occupational health examination, periodic health check-ups and workplace monitoring.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Vigil Mechanism as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013, the Rules prescribed thereunder and the Listing Regulations is implemented through the Companys Whistle Blower Policy to enable the Directors, employees and all stakeholders of the Company to report genuine concerns, to provide for adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who use such mechanism and make provision for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company at www.panion.in.

During the financial year under review, no complaints were received under the Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil mechanism

> AUDTTORS A ND REPORTS:

a) Statutory Auditor & their Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024:

As per section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, it is mandatoiy to rotate the statutory auditors on completion of two terms of five consecutive years and each such term would require approval of the Members. In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, Statutoiy Auditors M/S. Giriraj & Lohiya, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration: 006031C) who were appointed as Statutoiy Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years at the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members held on September 30, 2019 till the Conclusion of 41th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2024.

During the year, the statutoiy auditors have confirmed that they satisfy the Independence criteria required under the Companies Act, 2013, the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The Auditors Report on the Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, is unmodified i.e., it does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer and notes thereto are self-explanatory and do not require any explanations. The Auditors had not reported any fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act and therefore no details are required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

Secretarial Auditor & Their Audit Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2024 :

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed CS Parul Dwivedi, Practising Company Secretary (Membership No. ACS 47597 CP No. 20933) from M/s Parul Dwivedi & Co., Secretarial Auditor to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report is included as Annexure-II and forms an integral part of this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer. During the year under review, the Secretarial Auditor had not reported any fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act and therefore no details are required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(ca) of the Act.

c) Cost Auditor:

During the financial year under review, provisions of Section 148 of the Act, read with Companies (Audit & Auditors)Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, relating to the Cost Audit are not applicable to the Company.

REPORTING OF FRAUD :

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act, details of which need to be mentioned in this Report.

NON COMPLIANCE ON PART OF THE COMPANY:

There were no non compliances on the part of the company during the period under review.

ANNUAL RETURN:

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 ofthe Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return ofthe Company is available on the website ofthe Company at www.panjon.in.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Schedule V to Listing Regulations, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, capturing your Companys performance, industry trends and other material changes with respect to your Companys and its subsidiaries, wherever applicable, for the year under review is presented in a separate section given as Annexure- I forming part of this Annual Report.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITIONS REDRESSAL) ACT 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH) and the rules made thereunder. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure.

All women employees whether permanent, temporary or contractual are covered under the above policy. The said policy has been uploaded on the internal portal of the Company for information of all employees.

During the year under review, there was no complaint of discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment received by the committee.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption are not applicable in the case of the company. However the company took adequate steps to conserve the Energy and used the latest technology.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE (inflow/outflow):

During the year under review there were no foreign Exchange Earnings. The Foreign Exchange out go is Nil.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS COMPLIANCES:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government pursuant to Section 118 ofthe Companies Act, 2013.

GREEN INITIATIVES:

Your Company has adopted a green initiative to minimize the impact on the environment. In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiatives and going beyond it, electronic copy of the Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting ofthe Company including the Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24 are being sent to all Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company / RTA.

INSURANCE OF ASSETS:

All the fixed assets, finished goods, semi-finished goods, raw material, packing material and goods ofthe company lying at different locations have been insured against fire and allied risks.

BANK AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

Directors are thankful to their bankers for their continued support to the company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the

Companys operations include raw materials availability and its prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other ancillary factors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Board of Directors places on record its sincere appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by the employees of the Company at all levels and the constructive cooperation extended by them. Your Directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for the assistance and support by all Shareholders, Government Authorities, and Auditors, financial institutions, Customers, employees, suppliers, other business associates and various other stakeholders.