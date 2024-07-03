iifl-logo-icon 1
Panorama Studios International Ltd Company Summary

Panorama Studios International Ltd Summary

Panorama Studios International Limited (Previously known as Apunka Invest Commercial Limited) was incorporated on April 15, 1980. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of production and distribution of media entertainment & content. The Company initially engaged in trading business & also dealing in shares.In 2018-19, the Company changed its main business activity to Entertainment, Media, Film Production and Film Distributors.In 2023-24, the Company entered into a significant agreement with Reliance Industries Ltd, through its media and entertainment division Jio Studios, to produce the film Shaitaan. Through the subsidiary, Panorama Music Private Limited, the Company secured music rights for 11 Hindi films, 2 Hindi web series, 1 Malayalam film, 1 Bengali film, and 1 Tamil film, further expanding in the music and entertainment industry. It released Shahrukh Khans film Jawan in the Mysore circuit. It signed an agreement with Super Cassettes Industries Pvt. Ltd. (T-Series) for the production of the upcoming movie RAID 2. It also entered into a partnership with Humble Motion Pictures FZCO for the production of three Punjabi films. It signed a development agreement with GSP Development LLC and JOTA Films for developing two motion pictures in English, by venturing into international film production.

