SectorEntertainment
Open₹216.75
Prev. Close₹214.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.77
Day's High₹219.75
Day's Low₹203.95
52 Week's High₹258.95
52 Week's Low₹85.08
Book Value₹22.33
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,399.38
P/E34.34
EPS6.25
Divi. Yield0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
12.45
12.45
8.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.63
43.94
4.26
1.26
Net Worth
133.54
56.39
16.71
10.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.8
22.43
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-34
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-14.11
-21.9
0
0
As % of sales
95.32
97.62
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.09
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.26
0.25
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.09
0
0
Working capital
3.43
3.13
0.13
0.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-3.49
0
0
-100
EBIT growth
183.1
0
0
-100
Net profit growth
566.65
0
0
-100
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
439.6
371.48
82.91
76.32
313.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
439.6
371.48
82.91
76.32
313.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.63
5
9.6
0.53
1.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Khushboo Vasudev
Managing Director
Kumar Mangat Pathak
Executive Director
Abhishek Kumar Mangat Pathak.
Independent Director
Sandeep Kumar Sahu
Independent Director
Rekha Agarwal
Executive Director
Sanjeev Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yatin Vilas Chaphekar
Additional Director
KESHRIMAL SHAH VINESH
Reports by Panorama Studios International Ltd
Summary
Panorama Studios International Limited (Previously known as Apunka Invest Commercial Limited) was incorporated on April 15, 1980. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of production and distribution of media entertainment & content. The Company initially engaged in trading business & also dealing in shares.In 2018-19, the Company changed its main business activity to Entertainment, Media, Film Production and Film Distributors.In 2023-24, the Company entered into a significant agreement with Reliance Industries Ltd, through its media and entertainment division Jio Studios, to produce the film Shaitaan. Through the subsidiary, Panorama Music Private Limited, the Company secured music rights for 11 Hindi films, 2 Hindi web series, 1 Malayalam film, 1 Bengali film, and 1 Tamil film, further expanding in the music and entertainment industry. It released Shahrukh Khans film Jawan in the Mysore circuit. It signed an agreement with Super Cassettes Industries Pvt. Ltd. (T-Series) for the production of the upcoming movie RAID 2. It also entered into a partnership with Humble Motion Pictures FZCO for the production of three Punjabi films. It signed a development agreement with GSP Development LLC and JOTA Films for developing two motion pictures in English, by venturing into international film production.
The Panorama Studios International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹203.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panorama Studios International Ltd is ₹1399.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panorama Studios International Ltd is 34.34 and 9.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panorama Studios International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panorama Studios International Ltd is ₹85.08 and ₹258.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panorama Studios International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.32%, 3 Years at 166.11%, 1 Year at 163.70%, 6 Month at 16.62%, 3 Month at -4.83% and 1 Month at -7.66%.
