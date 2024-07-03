iifl-logo-icon 1
Panorama Studios International Ltd Share Price

203.95
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open216.75
  • Day's High219.75
  • 52 Wk High258.95
  • Prev. Close214.65
  • Day's Low203.95
  • 52 Wk Low 85.08
  • Turnover (lac)20.77
  • P/E34.34
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value22.33
  • EPS6.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,399.38
  • Div. Yield0.09
No Records Found

Panorama Studios International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

216.75

Prev. Close

214.65

Turnover(Lac.)

20.77

Day's High

219.75

Day's Low

203.95

52 Week's High

258.95

52 Week's Low

85.08

Book Value

22.33

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,399.38

P/E

34.34

EPS

6.25

Divi. Yield

0.09

Panorama Studios International Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

arrow

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Panorama Studios International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Panorama Studios International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 32.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Panorama Studios International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

12.45

12.45

8.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.63

43.94

4.26

1.26

Net Worth

133.54

56.39

16.71

10.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.8

22.43

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-34

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-14.11

-21.9

0

0

As % of sales

95.32

97.62

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.09

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.26

0.25

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.09

0

0

Working capital

3.43

3.13

0.13

0.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-3.49

0

0

-100

EBIT growth

183.1

0

0

-100

Net profit growth

566.65

0

0

-100

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

439.6

371.48

82.91

76.32

313.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

439.6

371.48

82.91

76.32

313.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.63

5

9.6

0.53

1.41

Panorama Studios International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panorama Studios International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Khushboo Vasudev

Managing Director

Kumar Mangat Pathak

Executive Director

Abhishek Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Independent Director

Sandeep Kumar Sahu

Independent Director

Rekha Agarwal

Executive Director

Sanjeev Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yatin Vilas Chaphekar

Additional Director

KESHRIMAL SHAH VINESH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panorama Studios International Ltd

Summary

Panorama Studios International Limited (Previously known as Apunka Invest Commercial Limited) was incorporated on April 15, 1980. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of production and distribution of media entertainment & content. The Company initially engaged in trading business & also dealing in shares.In 2018-19, the Company changed its main business activity to Entertainment, Media, Film Production and Film Distributors.In 2023-24, the Company entered into a significant agreement with Reliance Industries Ltd, through its media and entertainment division Jio Studios, to produce the film Shaitaan. Through the subsidiary, Panorama Music Private Limited, the Company secured music rights for 11 Hindi films, 2 Hindi web series, 1 Malayalam film, 1 Bengali film, and 1 Tamil film, further expanding in the music and entertainment industry. It released Shahrukh Khans film Jawan in the Mysore circuit. It signed an agreement with Super Cassettes Industries Pvt. Ltd. (T-Series) for the production of the upcoming movie RAID 2. It also entered into a partnership with Humble Motion Pictures FZCO for the production of three Punjabi films. It signed a development agreement with GSP Development LLC and JOTA Films for developing two motion pictures in English, by venturing into international film production.
Company FAQs

What is the Panorama Studios International Ltd share price today?

The Panorama Studios International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹203.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panorama Studios International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panorama Studios International Ltd is ₹1399.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panorama Studios International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panorama Studios International Ltd is 34.34 and 9.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panorama Studios International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panorama Studios International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panorama Studios International Ltd is ₹85.08 and ₹258.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panorama Studios International Ltd?

Panorama Studios International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 101.32%, 3 Years at 166.11%, 1 Year at 163.70%, 6 Month at 16.62%, 3 Month at -4.83% and 1 Month at -7.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panorama Studios International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panorama Studios International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.16 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 32.68 %

