Panorama Studios International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

192
(-1.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

156.24

312.76

77.47

60.02

293.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

156.24

312.76

77.47

60.02

293.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.14

4.62

0.85

0.4

1.02

Total Income

159.37

317.38

78.32

60.42

294.82

Total Expenditure

135.98

268.63

78.9

43.98

290.43

PBIDT

23.39

48.75

-0.58

16.44

4.39

Interest

6.32

4.68

2.97

0.94

1.11

PBDT

17.08

44.07

-3.56

15.5

3.29

Depreciation

0.67

0.54

0.15

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.96

3.67

1.02

0

0.07

Deferred Tax

-0.27

8.22

-1.57

3.81

0.91

Reported Profit After Tax

10.71

31.64

-3.15

11.63

2.25

Minority Interest After NP

0.16

0.63

-2.81

5.23

2.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.55

31

-0.34

6.4

0.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.31

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.55

31

-0.34

6.4

0.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.48

24.92

-0.28

8.45

0.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.45

12.45

12.45

7.58

5.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.97

15.58

-0.74

27.39

1.49

PBDTM(%)

10.93

14.09

-4.59

25.82

1.11

PATM(%)

6.85

10.11

-4.06

19.37

0.76

Panorama Studios: Related NEWS

No Record Found

