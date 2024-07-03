Panorama Studios International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
156.24
312.76
77.47
60.02
293.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
156.24
312.76
77.47
60.02
293.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.14
4.62
0.85
0.4
1.02
Total Income
159.37
317.38
78.32
60.42
294.82
Total Expenditure
135.98
268.63
78.9
43.98
290.43
PBIDT
23.39
48.75
-0.58
16.44
4.39
Interest
6.32
4.68
2.97
0.94
1.11
PBDT
17.08
44.07
-3.56
15.5
3.29
Depreciation
0.67
0.54
0.15
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.96
3.67
1.02
0
0.07
Deferred Tax
-0.27
8.22
-1.57
3.81
0.91
Reported Profit After Tax
10.71
31.64
-3.15
11.63
2.25
Minority Interest After NP
0.16
0.63
-2.81
5.23
2.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.55
31
-0.34
6.4
0.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.31
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.55
31
-0.34
6.4
0.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.48
24.92
-0.28
8.45
0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.45
12.45
12.45
7.58
5.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.97
15.58
-0.74
27.39
1.49
PBDTM(%)
10.93
14.09
-4.59
25.82
1.11
PATM(%)
6.85
10.11
-4.06
19.37
0.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.