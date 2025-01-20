Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.68
Op profit growth
17.42
EBIT growth
8.3
Net profit growth
18.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.66
3.45
EBIT margin
17.26
3.87
Net profit margin
6.61
1.35
RoCE
21.62
RoNW
7.59
RoA
2.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.14
10.3
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
6.56
5.52
Book value per share
25.28
18.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.91
0.69
P/CEPS
1.54
1.3
P/B
0.4
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
4.68
4.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-23.7
-22.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
254.42
Inventory days
330.75
Creditor days
-472.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.23
-8.19
Net debt / equity
1.23
1.84
Net debt / op. profit
1.85
2.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.34
-94.02
Employee costs
-2.69
-0.91
Other costs
-3.29
-1.6
