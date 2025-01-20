iifl-logo-icon 1
Panorama Studios International Ltd Key Ratios

193.6
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:04:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.68

Op profit growth

17.42

EBIT growth

8.3

Net profit growth

18.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.66

3.45

EBIT margin

17.26

3.87

Net profit margin

6.61

1.35

RoCE

21.62

RoNW

7.59

RoA

2.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.14

10.3

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

6.56

5.52

Book value per share

25.28

18.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.91

0.69

P/CEPS

1.54

1.3

P/B

0.4

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

4.68

4.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-23.7

-22.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

254.42

Inventory days

330.75

Creditor days

-472.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.23

-8.19

Net debt / equity

1.23

1.84

Net debt / op. profit

1.85

2.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.34

-94.02

Employee costs

-2.69

-0.91

Other costs

-3.29

-1.6

