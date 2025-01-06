iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panorama Studios International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

203.95
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panorama Studios International Ltd

Panorama Studios FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.26

0.25

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.09

0

0

Working capital

3.43

3.13

0.13

0.85

Other operating items

Operating

4.51

3.29

0.13

0.85

Capital expenditure

0.16

0

0

0

Free cash flow

4.67

3.29

0.13

0.85

Equity raised

3.03

3.29

1.6

-0.43

Investing

0

0.05

2.9

-0.84

Financing

2.84

1.26

1.01

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.55

7.9

5.64

-0.42

Panorama Studios : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Panorama Studios International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.