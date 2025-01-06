Panorama Studios International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.26
0.25
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.09
0
0
Working capital
3.43
3.13
0.13
0.85
Other operating items
Operating
4.51
3.29
0.13
0.85
Capital expenditure
0.16
0
0
0
Free cash flow
4.67
3.29
0.13
0.85
Equity raised
3.03
3.29
1.6
-0.43
Investing
0
0.05
2.9
-0.84
Financing
2.84
1.26
1.01
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.55
7.9
5.64
-0.42
