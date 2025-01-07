Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.8
22.43
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-34
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-14.11
-21.9
0
0
As % of sales
95.32
97.62
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.09
0
0
As % of sales
1.26
0.41
0
0
Other costs
-0.33
-0.26
0
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.27
1.18
0
0
Operating profit
0.16
0.17
0
0
OPM
1.13
0.77
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.22
0
0
Other income
1.2
0.3
0
0
Profit before tax
1.26
0.25
0
0
Taxes
-0.18
-0.09
0
0
Tax rate
-14.53
-36.42
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.08
0.16
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.08
0.16
0
0
yoy growth (%)
566.65
0
0
-100
NPM
7.31
0.72
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.