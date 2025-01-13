Panorama Studios International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
12.45
12.45
8.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.63
43.94
4.26
1.26
Net Worth
133.54
56.39
16.71
10.18
Minority Interest
Debt
11.05
19.67
52.07
2.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.78
7.98
0.34
0.48
Total Liabilities
161.37
84.04
69.12
13.25
Fixed Assets
4.69
2.4
1.62
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.49
4.49
3.21
2.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.81
0.06
0
0.2
Networking Capital
146.53
73.2
63.95
9.27
Inventories
163
49.09
55.17
6.32
Inventory Days
155.79
Sundry Debtors
83.41
9.8
16.67
12.29
Debtor Days
302.96
Other Current Assets
128.28
106.13
49.63
6.64
Sundry Creditors
-80.28
-18.29
-20.58
-13.62
Creditor Days
335.74
Other Current Liabilities
-147.88
-73.53
-36.94
-2.36
Cash
4.84
3.9
0.34
0.66
Total Assets
161.36
84.05
69.12
13.25
