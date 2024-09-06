Meeting of the Board of Directors of Panorama Studios International Limited held on today i.e. Friday, 31 st May, 2024 We would like to inform you that Board approved dividend @ 10% on face value of equity share i.e. Re. 1/- on each fully paid-up equity shares of the company, for the year ended March, 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 & Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Panorama Studios International Limited held today i.e Friday, 06th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1003 & 1004, 10th Floor (West Side), Lotus Grandeur, Off Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai: 400053. The Board transacted the item which was mention in this outcome Approve and Confirm the Payment of declared Dividend RS. 0.20/- per share i.e. 10% of Face Value on each fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- face value for the financial year 2023-24, record date will be separately announce by the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)