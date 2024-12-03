Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Board Meeting of Directors scheduled to be held on Tuesday i.e. 03rd December 2024. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve the Un-audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 and approve the Limited Review Report of the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 With reference to above mention subject and Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation ), We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of Panorama Studios International Limited schedule to be held on today i.e. Thursday 14th November, 2024 at the registered office of the company Adjourn on Friday 15th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Board meeting to approve un audited financial result for quarter and half year ended September 2024 Financial Result for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To recommend to members for re-appointment Director who is retiring by rotation and being eligible offered himself for re-appointment 2.To recommend to the shareholders in AGM the proposal of Declaration of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3.To discuss the proposal to appoint M/s. S I G M A C & CO. FRN - 116351W as a Statutory Auditors of the company in place of retiring auditors M/s. S S R C A & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm 4.To discuss the appointment Non-Executive Independent Director 5.To consider and approve the proposal of increase in Limit specified in Section 188 6.To Consider and approve the proposal of increase in Limit specified in U/S 180(1)(C) 7.To consider and approve the proposal of increase in Limit specified in Section 186 8.To consider and approve the Directors Report along with all necessary annexures thereof 9.To consider and fix day date time and venue for 44th Annual General Meeting of the company 10.To consider and approve notice of 44thAnnual General Meeting. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 & Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Panorama Studios International Limited held today i.e Friday, 06th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1003 & 1004, 10th Floor (West Side), Lotus Grandeur, Off Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai: 400053. The Board transacted the item which was mention in this outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06/09/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 & Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Panorama Studios International Limited held today i.e Friday, 06th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1003 & 1004, 10th Floor (West Side), Lotus Grandeur, Off Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai: 400053. The Board transacted the item which was mention in this outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. To considered and take a Note on resignation tendered by Mr. Anant Chourasia (DIN: 09305661) Independent Director of the company with effect from August 01 2024. 4. To consider and approve the Reconstitution of Board Committees. 5. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Approved the Un-audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 3. To considered, approved and take Note on resignation tendered by Mr. Anant Chourasia (DIN: 09305661) Independent Director of the company with effect from August 01, 2024. 4. The Board Approved the Reconstitution of Committee of the board. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 28 May 2024

Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Discussion on proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company Meeting of the Board of Directors of Panorama Studios International Limited held on today i.e. Monday, 03rd June, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1003 & 1004, 10th Floor (West Side), Lotus Grandeur, Off Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai: 400053. The Board transacted following items: Sub division and stock split The board discussed and approved the proposal of Sub-division/ Stock-Split, of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two Only) fully paid- up equity share, accordingly the One Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each face value will be divided in to 5 Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each face value, this Sub-division/ Stock-Split of equity share is subject to the shareholders approval in General meeting of the company, the said subdivision after taking in to effect all the shareholders benefits (dividend/bonus etc. if any accordingly (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.06.2024)

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 21 May 2024

Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of Panorama Studios International Limited schedule to be held on Thursday 30Th May 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1003 & 1004 10th Floor (West Side) Lotus Grandeur Off Veera Desai Road Andheri (W) Mumbai: 400053 Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform that the Chief Financial Officer of the Company is not available for the meeting due to unavoidable situations and therefore the Board of Directors of the Company has adjourned the meeting which was scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, the adjourn meeting of board of directors will be held on Friday 31st May, 2024 at the registered office of the company to approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other agendas stated in the Board meeting intimation dated 21st May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Today i.e. 31st May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05..2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Panorama Studios International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of Directors scheduled to be held on Thursday i.e. 29th February 2024. Outcome of board meeting 29.02.2024 Regulation 30 of the securities and exchange board of india (LODR) regulation 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024