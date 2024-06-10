iifl-logo-icon 1
Panorama Studios International Ltd EGM

187
(4.18%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Panorama Studios CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM7 Jun 20242 Jul 2024
EGM 02/07/2024 Submission of newspaper clipping to the notice of EOGM of the company which is approved dated 03 rd June 2024 and dispatched on 7th june 2024 for EOGM to be held on 2nd July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.06.2024) Proceedings of the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the company Held on Today 02nd July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
EGM2 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Notice of Extra-Ordinary Meeting (EGM) of the Company Scheduled on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 3:30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) Proceeding of EGM held today i.e. .Wednesday 24.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.01.2024)

