Meeting of the Board of Directors of Panorama Studios International Limited held on today i.e. Monday, 03rd June, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1003 & 1004, 10th Floor (West Side), Lotus Grandeur, Off Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai: 400053. The Board transacted following items: Sub division and stock split The board discussed and approved the proposal of Sub-division/ Stock-Split, of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two Only) fully paid- up equity share, accordingly the One Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each face value will be divided in to 5 Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each face value, this Sub-division/ Stock-Split of equity share is subject to the shareholders approval in General meeting of the company, the said subdivision after taking in to effect all the shareholders benefits (dividend/bonus etc. if any accordingly Intimation of Record date for sub-division/split of equity shares of the company Under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (listing obligation and disclosure Requirement ) Regulation 2015. Revised Intimation of Record date for Sub-division and split of equity share of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) rading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PANORAMA STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PANORAMA STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL LTD (539469) RECORD DATE 31.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 31/07/2024 DR-684/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE258R01010 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 31/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240723-7 dated July 23, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code PANORAMA STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL LTD (539469) New ISIN No. INE258R01028 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 31-07-2024 (DR- 684/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.07.2024)