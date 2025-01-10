To the Members of

Panther Industrial Products Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Panther Industrial Products Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flows Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Ind AS and the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2024;

(ii) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Profit for the year ended on that date;

(iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date; and

(iv) In the case of the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. However, in view of this we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters related to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, (the "Act") read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. The Companys Management is responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the respective assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of these financial statements by the Management of the Company.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists, Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section I43(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion, Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(a) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the 11Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(b) As required by section 143(3) ofthe Act, we report that -

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept so far as appears from our examination of such books;

(a) Reference is invited to note B16 (a) in Notes on Accounts to the balance sheet and statement of profit and loss regarding Trade receivable by the management 18,47,69,870. Though the company is confident of recovery, in view of huge losses and uncertainty in the business operations and hence the management has not made anyprovisionfor the same.

(b) There has been a permanent dimunition in the value of the non current investments which has been adjusted through retained earnings.

(c) In view ofour comments in para above, the said accounts, read with Notes to Accounts appearing in the Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts (Notes A & B) to the balance sheet, statement ofprofit and loss and cash flow statement give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

(iii) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit c&Loss and the Statement of Changes in Equity comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as at 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(vi) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(vii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

(b) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

(c) The Company has not transferred the amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), contain any material misstatement.

Annexure-Ato the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph (1) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 of our report to the members of Panther Industrial Products Limited on the financial (the Company) for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing Ml particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets, and hence, the provisions of the clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed by the Management on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property, and hence, the provisions of the clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year end.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property, under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition)Act, 1988(45 of 1988) and rules made there under, hence the provisions of the clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any purchase of inventories during the year. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(ii) (a) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not taken any working capital loans from banks or financial institutions, hence the provisions of the clause 3(ii)(b) ofthe Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The company during the year has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, hence the provisions of the clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments during the year to which the section 186 of the Act is applicable or granted any loan during the year to which section 185 of the Act are applicable and hence not commented upon.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) The company is not covered by section 148(1) of the Act, and hence, the provisions of the clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year the company was regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, custom duty, service tax, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records ofthe Company, no dues of Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, VAT are outstanding in the books ofthe Company on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix)(a)According to the information and explanation given to us, The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the reporting under Clauses 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loan. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) ofthe Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a)During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) There has been no report filed by us under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not aNidhi Company, and hence, the provisions of the clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transaction with the related party is in compliance with section 177 and 18 8 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transaction has been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, though the company is required to have an internal audit system under section 13 8 of the Act, it does not have the same established for the year, and hence, we were unable to obtain any of the internal audit reports of the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him, and hence, the provisions of the clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 -I A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However, we state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. Further our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and hence can neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not required to spend any amount as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act. Hence clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure-B to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 5(b)(vi) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirementsf section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Panther Industrial Products Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subj ect to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.