Panther Industrial Products Ltd Share Price

62.74
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.74
  • Day's High62.74
  • 52 Wk High62.74
  • Prev. Close59.76
  • Day's Low62.74
  • 52 Wk Low 56.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E34.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.28
  • EPS1.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Panther Industrial Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

62.74

Prev. Close

59.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

62.74

Day's Low

62.74

52 Week's High

62.74

52 Week's Low

56.92

Book Value

12.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.78

P/E

34.47

EPS

1.82

Divi. Yield

0

Panther Industrial Products Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

arrow

11 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Panther Industrial Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Panther Industrial Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.04%

Non-Promoter- 13.54%

Institutions: 13.54%

Non-Institutions: 37.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panther Industrial Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

0.13

-0.02

-0.28

Net Worth

1.62

1.53

1.38

1.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

-9.98

9.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Panther Industrial Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,180.6

32.664,44,476.615,613.710.514,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,681.1

172.772,68,414.87907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

146.25

29.371,91,126.91,612.651.036,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

279.05

336.21,77,288.475.180137.3739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

433.4

9.171,43,026.414,370.443.1113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panther Industrial Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kaushik C Shah

Independent Director

Priyanka Garg

Independent Director

Raju Kumar Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panther Industrial Products Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1987 as a public limited company by taking over the business of Bhor Industries, along with a new industrial undertaking at Satara, Maharashtra, Bhor Wavelock Industries was promoted by Bhor Industries, established in 1943 and taken over by the Tanna group in 1983.The company implemented the project undertaken by the erstwhile Bhor Industries to manufacture 2000 tpa of reinforced PVC sheets/films. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.88 to part-finance the project. Commercial production commenced in Jan.89.The product, wavelock protective covers, is manufactured by the company by a unique lamination process which ensures 100% waterproof and leakproof. The company obtains technical knowhow from Konrad Hornschuch, Germany, for its premium quality upholstery material.During 1996-97, the company enchanced installed capacity of PVC Reinforced Film/Sheeting from 1100 tpa to 3000 tpa depending upon the grades. The name of the company is changed to Panther Industrial Products Ltd.
Company FAQs

What is the Panther Industrial Products Ltd share price today?

The Panther Industrial Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panther Industrial Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panther Industrial Products Ltd is ₹8.78 Cr. as of 10 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panther Industrial Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panther Industrial Products Ltd is 34.47 and 5.11 as of 10 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panther Industrial Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panther Industrial Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panther Industrial Products Ltd is ₹56.92 and ₹62.74 as of 10 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panther Industrial Products Ltd?

Panther Industrial Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panther Industrial Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panther Industrial Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.05 %
Institutions - 13.55 %
Public - 37.41 %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.