Open₹62.74
Prev. Close₹59.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹62.74
Day's Low₹62.74
52 Week's High₹62.74
52 Week's Low₹56.92
Book Value₹12.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.78
P/E34.47
EPS1.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
0.13
-0.02
-0.28
Net Worth
1.62
1.53
1.38
1.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
-9.98
9.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,180.6
|32.66
|4,44,476.61
|5,613.71
|0.5
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,681.1
|172.77
|2,68,414.87
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
146.25
|29.37
|1,91,126.9
|1,612.65
|1.03
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
279.05
|336.2
|1,77,288.4
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
433.4
|9.17
|1,43,026.41
|4,370.44
|3.11
|13,206.57
|260.36
Managing Director
Kaushik C Shah
Independent Director
Priyanka Garg
Independent Director
Raju Kumar Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in 1987 as a public limited company by taking over the business of Bhor Industries, along with a new industrial undertaking at Satara, Maharashtra, Bhor Wavelock Industries was promoted by Bhor Industries, established in 1943 and taken over by the Tanna group in 1983.The company implemented the project undertaken by the erstwhile Bhor Industries to manufacture 2000 tpa of reinforced PVC sheets/films. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.88 to part-finance the project. Commercial production commenced in Jan.89.The product, wavelock protective covers, is manufactured by the company by a unique lamination process which ensures 100% waterproof and leakproof. The company obtains technical knowhow from Konrad Hornschuch, Germany, for its premium quality upholstery material.During 1996-97, the company enchanced installed capacity of PVC Reinforced Film/Sheeting from 1100 tpa to 3000 tpa depending upon the grades. The name of the company is changed to Panther Industrial Products Ltd.
