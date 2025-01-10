Summary

Incorporated in 1987 as a public limited company by taking over the business of Bhor Industries, along with a new industrial undertaking at Satara, Maharashtra, Bhor Wavelock Industries was promoted by Bhor Industries, established in 1943 and taken over by the Tanna group in 1983.The company implemented the project undertaken by the erstwhile Bhor Industries to manufacture 2000 tpa of reinforced PVC sheets/films. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.88 to part-finance the project. Commercial production commenced in Jan.89.The product, wavelock protective covers, is manufactured by the company by a unique lamination process which ensures 100% waterproof and leakproof. The company obtains technical knowhow from Konrad Hornschuch, Germany, for its premium quality upholstery material.During 1996-97, the company enchanced installed capacity of PVC Reinforced Film/Sheeting from 1100 tpa to 3000 tpa depending upon the grades. The name of the company is changed to Panther Industrial Products Ltd.

