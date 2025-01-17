|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st december 2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half yearly ended 30th September 2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of statutory Auditor
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 & Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31/03/2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended as on 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Panther Industrial Products Ltd informed about the cessation of Director Mr. Kartik K. Parekh as expired (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|We refer to corporate annoucement dated 01/10/2024 under regulation 30(LODR) regarding appointment of Director Mr. Abhijit Yashwant Kadam. We have tried to make the necessary changes through the appropriate tab on the Listing Centre about the change in Director. However since the changes was not reflected in the Board of Directors under the Corporate Information of the company on BSE website. As advise by BSE, we have made the fresh announcement and hence the delay in complying.
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith fresh Corporate announcement for Appointment of Woman Director & Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Panther Industrial products ltd intimate about adjournment of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024
