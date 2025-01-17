iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panther Industrial Products Ltd Board Meeting

62.74
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

21/01/2024calendar-icon
20/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Jan 202511 Jan 2025
PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st december 2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half yearly ended 30th September 2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Intimation of Appointment of statutory Auditor
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024
Board Meeting1 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 & Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31/03/2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended as on 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Panther Industrial Products Ltd informed about the cessation of Director Mr. Kartik K. Parekh as expired (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 20243 Oct 2024
We refer to corporate annoucement dated 01/10/2024 under regulation 30(LODR) regarding appointment of Director Mr. Abhijit Yashwant Kadam. We have tried to make the necessary changes through the appropriate tab on the Listing Centre about the change in Director. However since the changes was not reflected in the Board of Directors under the Corporate Information of the company on BSE website. As advise by BSE, we have made the fresh announcement and hence the delay in complying.
Board Meeting1 Jun 202416 Dec 2024
Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith fresh Corporate announcement for Appointment of Woman Director & Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting29 May 202429 May 2024
Panther Industrial products ltd intimate about adjournment of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024

Panther Industrial Products Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panther Industrial Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.