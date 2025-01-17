Board Meeting 17 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st december 2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half yearly ended 30th September 2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Intimation of Appointment of statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

PANTHER INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 & Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended 31/03/2024 Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended as on 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Panther Industrial Products Ltd informed about the cessation of Director Mr. Kartik K. Parekh as expired (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 3 Oct 2024

We refer to corporate annoucement dated 01/10/2024 under regulation 30(LODR) regarding appointment of Director Mr. Abhijit Yashwant Kadam. We have tried to make the necessary changes through the appropriate tab on the Listing Centre about the change in Director. However since the changes was not reflected in the Board of Directors under the Corporate Information of the company on BSE website. As advise by BSE, we have made the fresh announcement and hence the delay in complying.

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 16 Dec 2024

Panther Industrial Products Ltd submit herewith fresh Corporate announcement for Appointment of Woman Director & Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024